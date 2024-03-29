AFL Legend Eddie Betts Shared Footage Of Stranger Shouting N-Word At His Kids In Their Own Home

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses racism.

Legendary AFL player Eddie Betts has shared harrowing footage of a passer-by in a car shouting the N-word at his children while they played basketball in the front yard of their family home in Melbourne. Police have launched an investigation into the verbal racial abuse.

In the appalling video captured by Betts’ home security cameras, two angles of the incident can be seen where a white vehicle slowly passed the home, before a man loudly screamed the N-word four times at the children.

READ MORE Two AFLW Players Have Received Sanctions For Being In Possession Of Cocaine Outside Syd Hotel

Occurring at around 8.30pm on Thursday night, Victorian Police confirmed they have launched an investigation into the matter, and will try to locate the individual who shouted the slurs.

The uncensored footage (which can be found here) was shared by Betts to his Instagram page in an attempt to identify the unknown racist harasser.

Source: Instagram.

“Aboriginal kids deserve to be able to play safely, free from racism and abuse over the fence,” wrote Betts on the post.

“We are not even safe in our own homes. If you know who this is please let them know that I’m open to having a chat about how much this hurts our kids.”

It has since received over 24K likes, and thousands of comments in support of Betts and his family as they respond to this traumatic event.

Source: Instagram.

“I too would like a chat with them,” wrote musician, comedian, and Indigenous advocate Adam Briggs.

“Wow bro. Disgusting. Your compassion and patience are on a superhero level. Love you,” comedian Nazeem Hussain commented.

Throughout his 16-year career as an AFL player, Eddie Betts battled racism in many forms, including having a banana thrown at him by a spectator at once match.

(Photo by Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

In response to the racist abuse, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and Indigenous Australian social activist Tanya Hosch released a joint statement to offer support for the Betts family, and condemn racism.

“Once again we find ourselves in a position where we must express our strongest condemnation against another example of overt racism, this time targeting children playing sport in their own front yard,” said Dillon and Hosch’s statement.

“We acknowledge the leadership of Eddie Betts for bringing this to national attention. Racism is wrong. Racism is harmful. Racism requires a response. The AFL takes this opportunity to remind everyone at all levels of the game, that racist behaviour is never welcome. Anywhere.”

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.