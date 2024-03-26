Two AFLW Players Have Received Sanctions For Being In Possession Of Cocaine Outside Syd Hotel

Two Sydney Swans AFLW players have received sanctions and will miss two matches as a result of engaging in “unbecoming” conduct after they were found in possession of cocaine outside an Eastern Sydney hotel.

Paige Sheppard and Alexia Hamilton were charged with possession of an illegal substance last December. They were both given conditional release orders by Waverly Local Court in January.

This is the first time any AFLW players have received such charges.

In a statement released by the Sydney Swans, Sheppard and Hamilton both “expressed deep remorse” for their actions.

“I would like to express my remorse and apologise to the Sydney Swans family, my teammates, family and friends for making this mistake. I am fully aware I have made a bad error of judgement and will be working hard to earn back the respect of my teammates,” said Shepphard.

Hamilton shared the remorseful sentiment, apologising for the “broken trust” she caused.

“I am extremely embarrassed and apologetic for my actions, and the position I have put my family, friends and teammates in,” Hamilton stated. “I understand I have significantly broken trust, and I apologise to our members, fans and club partners for that. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

Paige Sheppard (left) and Alexia Hamilton (right). (Image: Quinn Rooney/Sarah Reed/AFL Photos Getty Images)

The club notified the AFL’s Integrity Unit last December, which decided to hit the players with a two-game ban.

Tom Harley, Sydney Swans’ CEO, said he believes the sanctions are “appropriate”.

“Our football club has standards of behaviour that we expect all our people to live up to. This behaviour has fallen short of those standards, which is disappointing, and we are supportive of the AFL sanctions as we believe they are appropriate,” Harley said.

“All Sydney Swans players are educated about the impacts of drug use, so to have players in this position is also disappointing from a health and wellbeing perspective.”

Harley also acknowledged that both players have “cooperated fully with the club and the AFL throughout this matter and have shown contrition through their actions” which he was thankful for.

“Both Lexi and Paige understand their position as role models in the community.”