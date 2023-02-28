Pop star, multiple Grammy Award winner and all round good bloke Ed Sheeran performed a pop-up gig on Tuesday arvo at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH).

Surgeon Dr Eric Levi tweeted a picture from Sheeran’s surprise hospital appearance and it’s pretty bloody wholesome.

BREAKING NEWS: Ed Sheeran is in hospital. 😉@RCHMelbourne pic.twitter.com/tErFczFETp — Dr Eric Levi (@DrEricLevi) February 28, 2023

Dr Levi posted a second tweet thanking Ed Sheeran for giving him a couple of quiet minutes during his pop-up performance.

“Thanks Ed Sheeran for the quietest few minutes of our day. No pages. No calls. No referrals,” said Dr Levi.

The concert drew a huge crowd of patients and staff at the Melbourne RCH, and whilst Dr Levi wasn’t sure what songs Ed played at his impromptu performance, he said “it was about four or five good ones.”

As per The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, Dr Levi was pretty stoked to have the international pop star drop by for a performance.

“Pop up shows like that bring a lot of smiles and joy to everybody in the building,” he said.

“When you’ve got a musical talent like that, and bring it into a stressful context like a hospital, it changes the tone of the whole place. Lots of patients got to see him. And you should see the smiles on the staff members’ faces … it brings a spring to our step for our afternoon work,” said Dr Levi.

Ed Sheeran has surprised patients and staff at the Royal Children’s Hospital, treating them to an unforgettable pop-up gig. The popstar also performed similar shows at hospitals in Sydney and Brisbane during his current Australian tour. #9News pic.twitter.com/VPt1qFefkH — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) February 28, 2023

“It was perfect timing as well, between clinic and operating times, so lots of people were filling the hallways …. about four or five floors of people watching from above.”

Ed Sheeran is currently in Melbourne for the Aus and New Zealand leg of his + – = ÷ x Tour.

It’s set to smash the Australian record for most tickets sold to a single gig, with 107,000 people expected to show up to see him perform live this coming Friday.

