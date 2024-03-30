Donald Trump Celebrates Easter In Most American Way Possible: Selling Bibles For $90 A Pop

Former (and potentially future) President of the United States Donald Trump has celebrated Easter in what could be the most American way possible — by selling “God Bless The USA” bibles online for USD $60 (AUD $92) a copy. Just as the good Lord would have wanted.

In a video on his social media platform Truth Social, the man currently presumed to be the Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 American Presidential Election announced that his followers could show their support by purchasing his exclusive edition of the Bible.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many — it’s my favourite book. It’s a lot of people’s favourite book,” said Trump in his signature phrasing.

“I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

Trump appeared in a video holding a copy of the brown book, adorned with USA flag patterns on the bottom, with an embossed title that read “Holy Bible: God Bless The USA”.

When buying the Trump Bible, pay with cash. The feds are watching 😂 #Bible pic.twitter.com/z16yWhxmwM — Birb (@birb_word) March 26, 2024

The title of this merchandise comes from the song of the same name by American musician Lee Greenwood, which Trump has been known to use as his intro song before walking on stage at his events.

In the full announcement Trump outlined to his viewers that this book very much is something he believes in, and that part of the reason America has gone “haywire” is because “we’ve lost religion in this country”.

“This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion. Religion is so important, it’s so missing — but it’s gonna come back and it’s gonna come back strong. Just like our country is gonna come back strong,” said the man currently facing four criminal indictments.

However, as the author of Art Of The Deal knows, you can’t simply sell people a boring book. There needs to be more included — that’s just basic business.

So, as well as a copy of the King James translation of the Bible, for USD $60 the purchase includes:

A copy of the US Constitution.

The US Bill of Rights

The Declaration of Independence

The Pledge of Allegiance

And a handwritten chorus of the Greenwood song “God Bless The USA”.

Fun fact, you can get all of those things online for free.

But if you’re feeling like splurging — and helping Trump to pay for the massive legal costs he currently has — then you can purchase your very own God Bless The USA Bible right here.

According to the advertorial video for the product, the Trump bible boasts a “large print and slim design” that “invites you to explore God’s word anywhere, anytime.”

Critics of Trump have pointed out how this product, along with his recent attempts at selling Trump-branded sneakers and perfumes (because who wouldn’t wanna smell like Trump?), are an effort to generate extra cash from his supporters to help him pay for his upcoming legal battles.

Trump will soon appear in court for the criminal trial of his involvement in the January 6 Capital riots, and was recently fined more than half a billion by the New York court for committing civil fraud.

But that’s just what skeptics think. Can’t a guy just sell some copies of his favourite book anymore? Damn.

Well… allegedly his favourite book.

In 2015 when Trump was asked to share his favourite verse from the Bible, he could not answer.

“I wouldn’t want to get into it. Because to me, that’s very personal. The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics,” he said.

‘Cos if there’s anything Donald Trump is known for, it’s valuing his privacy and keeping to himself.