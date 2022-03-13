Dave Sharma is the Federal Liberal for the bougie seat of Wentworth. His electorate covers the southern shore of Sydney Harbour where it’s common to own 4 houses, walk a cavoodle and write your year 12 high school grade on your campaign flyers. Excuse me, plz exploin?

This week, Labor Councillor Philippa Scott called out the move by tweeting a copy of Sharma’s campaign flyer.

The TER (Tertiary Entrance Rank) was the system used to measure a student’s final year entry score before the HSC was introduced.

It’s truly bizarre that Sharma included the score on the flyer. Nobody gives a flying fuck about your final year score after you leave school.

What makes it even more bizarre is that the system used to measure his past success doesn’t even exist anymore.

Sharma is essentially relying on people believing he did a good job once upon a time to cover for the fact he isn’t currently doing much.

If that isn’t a metaphor for his time in public office then I don’t know what is…

The timing is less than optimal for Sharma who faces a tough election fight against independent candidate Allegra Spender.

Spender is running as a “climate independent” and is backed by the Climate 200 fund.

READ MORE
Your 3-Min Explainer On The ‘Climate Independents’ & Why They Could Swing The Next Election

This fund was set up by the son of Australia’s first billionaire – Simon Holmes à Court. Its goal is to support independents wanting to unseat Coalition politicians who have been slack on climate action.

You can read our 3-min explainer on the climate independent movement here.

While Wentworth is traditionally a conservative seat, the residents have become increasingly fed up with the Coalition’s inaction on climate change.

As the website They Vote For You points out, Sharma has been disappointing the people of Wentworth (and their cavoodles) when it comes to climate action.

No wonder he wanted to get the website shut down last year.

The door is now wide open for Sharma to cop a serious L at the next federal election.

In the latest development to the Dave Sharma chronicles (AKA: A Series of Unfortunate Events), he has now been accused of copying Spender’s campaign flyer colour.

Who would have thought there would be so much competition for teal?

There’s also no mention of the Liberal Party on Sharma’s flyer. Perhaps he’s embarrassed to chuck the logo on there and wants to be seen as an independent like Spender?

“Copying our campaign colours is a great start for Dave Sharma but now he needs to copy our policies,” quipped Spender in a Tweet.

For our coverage on the likely federal election date – see our explainer here.

Image: (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)