In 2022, Aussies will be heading to the polls for the next federal election. When all the votes are counted and all the democracy sausages are gobbled up, we will know who’ll be running the government for the next term. So when exactly is the election date and just how long will it be before we can experience the satisfying taste of an election day snag once again? Let’s find out.

When is the next federal election in Australia?

It’s up to the current Prime Minister Scott Morrison to decide when an election is held. The election date must be before a specific deadline to ensure that no government overstays their welcome.

According to the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 and the Australian Constitution (*yawn*) the federal election date can be no later than May 21 2022. Otherwise, the PM gets in big trouble.

While the Prime Minister has not yet named the federal election date, several cheeky clues give us a decent idea of when it’s likely to be.

For starters, the election date must fall on a Saturday as per the Parliament of Australia. This should give you plenty of time on Sunday to either recover from celebrating or sit and eat ice cream in bed — depending on whether your favourite candidates won/lost.

It’s an election year & we’re proud to have a record 17m Aussies enrolled (96%). Today we’re reminding a further half a million potentially unenrolled ppl via text/email to take action. Go to https://t.co/pv99YKCt7u to enrol now. #auspol pic.twitter.com/UVp9ouEyjW — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) January 27, 2022

In previous years, PMs have generally avoided placing the election date on long weekends. Our fingers are crossed that this is the case in 2022 because let’s be honest — who wants to be thinking about politics when you could be enjoying a well-earned weekend away with ya mates?

The election date also needs to occur after the “dissolution of parliament”. AKA: clock-off time for the current government.

The Federal Government’s yearly budget is set to drop on March 29 which should be their last official duty before the election. This date could change but that’s TBC.

One last little guideline is that there must be 33 days between the PM deciding the federal election date and the election itself. No ifs, buts or maybes.

Finally, it’s time for a little bit of maths (I’ll make it easy I promise).

Supposing the final day of Parliament falls around March 29, and there must be 33 days between that and the federal election which can only occur on Saturdays before May 21, the most likely dates would be either May 7, May 14 or May 21.

But I bet you’d already figured that out — you big-brained genius superstar legend.

How will COVID-19 affect the next federal election?

COVID will affect the election logistically in terms of how voting will be organised.

Whatever the election date may be, the Australian Electoral Commission will give Aussies as many safe opportunities as possible to cast their vote while avoiding Ms Rona.

At official polling places, this will mean practices like mask-wearing, hand sanny, and social distancing will be a definite thang.

As for the elephant in the room, the answer is no — we don’t have the official green light for sausage sizzles just yet. However, I have a feeling there would be tomato sauce-fueled rioting in the streets if they were cancelled.

Aussies will also have the opportunity to get involved in early voting to avoid potentially spicy cough-ridden crowds on the official Federal Election date. Early voting will be conducted at specialised early voting centres which we’ll give you more info about after the election date is announced.

The AEC will provide mail-in voting options to those living overseas. There will also be mobile voting available to Aussies living in aged care facilities or hospitals.

Are you registered as an overseas voter? An Australian federal election must be held before late May 2022. Be ready when its announced – go to https://t.co/FhhlMtB83B pic.twitter.com/gMF0Xc72yn — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) February 21, 2022

The AEC has said that that all these increased safety measures might make the vote-counting process take a lil’ longer. However, that’s totes fine by us if it means folks feel more comfortable rockin’ up to vote.

It should also be noted that regardless of your vaccination status — you are 100% allowed to vote in the election via whichever method suits you best.

Another way COVID will affect the next federal election is that voters will likely factor in the current government’s handling of it when considering who to vote for.

It’s no secret that COVID has been dominating headlines for the past two years. Because of this, general sentiment about the Federal Government’s COVID response could be the difference between victory and defeat when the next federal election rolls around.

How long does the federal election campaign run for?

Officially, the election campaign runs from whenever the next federal election date is decided until voting closes on the actual election day.

Despite this, it might also feel like the campaign is in full swing even though the election date hasn’t even been decided yet.

People often ask us whether MPs or candidates can campaign before the federal election is officially called. Discussing the election (and suggesting who people should vote for) before writs are issued is allowed. Aaaaand, to quote Tom Jones, it's not unusual. pic.twitter.com/xFG6XfrIZa — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) January 18, 2022

Both Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese and PM Scott Morrison have been visiting pubs, popping into worksites and holding press conferences to sell their vision for Australia’s future to the voting public.

Don’t be surprised if you notice heaps more election campaign signage, TV and radio ads, social media marketing and flyers in your letterbox in the months to come.

How often are federal elections held in Australia?

Australia holds a federal election every three years.

The last one was in 2019 and the next won’t be until 2025.

Three years is a bloody long time so make sure you do some research on which candidates you prefer — otherwise you could be stuck with a bum candidate. Real talk.

How long is a government term in Australia?

Terms last for three years in the House of Representatives (AKA: the Lower House) and six years in the Senate (AKA: the Upper House).

A term will begin whenever a government is sworn in by the Governor-General — the Queen’s legal representative.

For example, if Anthony Albanese were to win the election, he and all the other candidates who won their seats on election day would be sworn in shortly after the election.

Once the elected members of Parliament take the “Oath of Allegiance” their term officially begins.

So there you have it, folks!

That’s (pretty much) every detail you could hope to know regarding the date of the next federal election.

We’ll make sure to keep you posted when the official election date is announced by the Prime Minister.

All that's left to do now is enrol to vote