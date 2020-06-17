Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape dating between 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

The Los Angeles Times reports the former That 70s Show star, 44, stands accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December of 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in the final three months of 2003.

Masterson was arrested Wednesday morning and was released on US$3.3 million (AU$4.7 million) bail. A court date was set for September 18.

“If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison,” the district attorney’s office said.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Tom Mesereau, Masterson’s attorney, said his client will challenge the accusations in court.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” he said.

In 2017, Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it had opened an investigation into Masterson in relation to the alleged sexual assault of three women.

Masterson was fired from Netflix show The Ranch later that year. In a statement released at the time, Masterson denied the “outrageous allegations” and said he anticipated “clearing my name once and for all.”

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.