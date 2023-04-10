The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage showed him kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to “suck my tongue” at a public event in India.

Suck. My. Tongue. What. The. Fuck.

Per the BBC, the incident appears to have occurred at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Dharamshala on February 28.

He met more than 100 young students who had just graduated from the M3M Foundation, a philanthropic organisation.

As reported by the Guardian, a young boy can be seen asking the Dalai Lama for a hug.

The Dalai Lama points to his cheek and can be heard saying “kiss here”, which prompts the boy to kiss him and give him a hug.

The Dalai Lama then motioned to his lips, saying “I think here also” and kissed the boy on the mouth.

Then, while forehead to forehead with the student, the Dalai Lama asked him to “suck my tongue” and stuck his tongue out at the boy.

The audience can be seen laughing and clapping in the background.

The Dalai Lama released a statement on Twitter apologising to the young boy and his family.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug,” the statement read.

“His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

I simply never thought I’d see the Dalai Lama issue a notes app apology à la Adam Levine and those dogshit DMs. It just wasn’t on my agenda for 2023.

Speaking of the apology, it failed to address the whole “suck my tongue” instruction which was nothing short of yuck. I’m not sure how that can be played off as being “innocent and playful” when it’s just … deeply inappropriate.

In Tibet, sticking out your tongue has been a traditional greeting since the 9th century, and it’s said to be a show of respect — asking child to suck your tongue, however, is totally gross.