Prolific American rapper and producer Coolio (real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr.), was found dead in his friend’s Los Angeles home, per TMZ.

The 59-year-old rapper, best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”, reportedly died on Wednesday.

According to his manager Jarel Posey (Jarez), Coolio was at his friend’s house and excused himself to use the bathroom. He was found passed out on the floor.

Paramedics were unable to revive him after being called to the scene, and pronounced him dead.

No official cause of death has been announced as of yet, but it is suspected that he entered cardiac arrest.

Coolio’s groundbreaking hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” reached the number one spot on the charts in multiple countries across the world, and remained in the top position in Australia for a total of 14 weeks.

In 1995, it was the top-selling single in the US, selling 5 million copies.

Coolio is also celebrated for his tracks “Fantastic Voyage” and “C U When U Get There”, as well as the theme song for the 90s American sitcom Kenan & Kel.

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022

Coolio had a total of ten children: four with his ex-partner Josefa Salinas and six with other partners.

According to TMZ, police have opened up an investigation into Coolio’s death, but it is not suspected there was any foul play involved.