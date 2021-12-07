PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Patron to fulfil all of your Paloma-related needs.

It is officially the silly season and time to enjoy the year that was with some of your nearest and dearest, and there’s no better way to do so than over a refreshing cocktail, right?

In December, it kinda feels like every day is a Friday with work Christmas parties and the constant catching up with friends and family. So, if you want that Friday feeling, a Patrón Paloma is your best bet for a super refreshing cocktail that everyone will love. Plus, while we might not have had the chance to visit Mexico in the last two years, a Paloma could be all you need to transport you and your mates to the beach in Tulum.

Not sure how to make one? Don’t stress, it’s one of the more simple drinks to have in your arsenal, but it tastes amazing so you’ll always be coming back for more. During the inaugural Patrón Paloma week (December 1 – 8), Patrón has launched The Ping for Paloma Hotline (1800 952 542) for all things Paloma, including a personal concierge to help you make a Paloma at home or find a Paloma party near you. There are over 88 locations hosting a number of Paloma events across summer, so it’d be pretty damn hard to miss out.

To make things even simpler, Patrón has teamed up with CAPI to create Paloma packs, to easily make the drink at home. The Patrón Paloma concierge can also tell you where to grab the packs via Boozebud and Hairy Dog.

If you want to make one at home for yourself, here’s how to do just that!

The Patrón X CAPI Paloma

Ingredients:

Ice

45 ml Patrón Reposado tequila

100 ml CAPI Grapefruit soda

10 ml Fresh lime juice

Salt Rim (optional)

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir.

2. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

If you’re keen to whet your whistle, get more deets about The Ping for Patrón Paloma Hotline right bloody here.