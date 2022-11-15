NSW State Emergency Service rescued more than 220 people from floodwaters overnight, more than half of which were from one town, and more people are being urged to evacuate as the Wyngala Dam spills over. The pictures of the floods are bloody spine-tingling.

The Wyngala Dam is releasing a record of 230,000 megalitres (!!!) a day and posing serious dangers to communities in the Central West of NSW, and especially those near the Lachlan River.

Emergency warnings in place for thousands of residents in NSW and Victoria as the rain keeps on falling and dams spilling. #nswfloods #vicfloods #flood

More ➡️ https://t.co/83YBmc6FnA pic.twitter.com/m1AqFNLclP — Nadine Morton (@nadine_morton) November 14, 2022

Photo taken by Jane Toohey, from Facebook



Town of Eugowra, after the weekend rain in the Lachlan catchment #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/S8xNNFqn8g — Mike (@bikeymikey70) November 14, 2022

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cook said more than 70 LGAs in NSW have a natural disaster declaration in place because of the ongoing flooding, and have had so for 63 days in a row.

NSW SES issued an “evacuate now” directive to people in South Albury and Western Plains Tourist Park last night, and residents of Forbes were told to get to higher ground this morning after waters rose faster than originally forecast.

The situation in the Central West is dire and reminiscent of Lismore, with NSW SES revealing it had to rescue people from the rooftops of their homes.

Just finished a flooding update briefing with first responders from across the State. The situation is dire and people should do everything they can to protect themselves and help authorities. There are 28 major flood events in NSW at present. pic.twitter.com/By5Yj6Uk2U — Michael McCormack (@M_McCormackMP) November 14, 2022

Duke of Wellington bridge has become another casualty of the flooding in Central West NSW. #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/wstkVTQB5x — Tom Barber (@BomTarber98) November 15, 2022

It’s the second time Forbes has been hit by flooding in two weeks. According to the ABC, 500 to 600 properties will experience inundation from the flood and previous river peaks have doubled.

Molong and Canowindra have gone into the early stages of clean-up and recovery after residents were initially isolated and unable to evacuate due to flash-flooding. Eugowra residents are reportedly trying to perform a headcount of the town’s 700-person population on social media.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Steven Bernasconi said eight of the 17 flood warnings affecting about 25 locations are in a “major category”.

Hay bales, gas bottles, blue tarp pool covers, rubbish and a dead sheep are amongst the debris scattered through Cowra. The smell of petrol and mud hangs in the air. Arthur Cameron, who has lived in the area for 30 years, has never seen anything like this 📸 Nick Moir #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/Shpu9bLE2i — Laura Chung (@Laura_R_Chung) November 15, 2022

A friend recorded this in Cowra this morning – over knee height in the shop #nswfloods pic.twitter.com/CeIzg3JbSe — Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) November 14, 2022

This is my street acting like a creek.

Testing my home my grandfather built in 1909.#Canowindra #NSWFloods@christophert77 pic.twitter.com/lcrrHiUOaR — Cut_Out (@the_cut_out) November 13, 2022

A shipping container making its way down main street, is not a sight you see everyday in the little village of Molong. Nearly 90mms of rain in Orange hasn’t helped it’s cause either. @7NEWSCentWest @7NewsSydney @7NewsAustralia #nswfloods pic.twitter.com/2bES1FzaSN — Christopher Tan (@christophert77) November 13, 2022

This is the biggest flood I have ever seen on our family farm (Wellington, NSW). They look peaceful from a distance but that water is moving fast (and yes, they are my brother's bales floating down the river!) pic.twitter.com/egRE3r1bwf — Steve Johnson (@ForagerSteve) November 14, 2022

We've deployed emergency teams to #Eugowra, in the state's Central West, which has been inundated by intense floodwaters. A specialist in-water rescue team and a strike team leader left FRNSW headquarters in Sydney this afternoon, bound for the township 🚒 pic.twitter.com/vVfn45yiZc — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) November 14, 2022

The Macquarie River in Bathurst is currently at 6.63 meters and still rising. The towns levee banks sit at a height of 6.9 meters. An anxious wait for locals lies ahead. Photo: James Harvey pic.twitter.com/HHtgHm2tRE — Archie Staines (@archiestaines9) November 14, 2022

Here lies the aftermath of the worst flooding event, in the tiny village of Cudal. Phone tower went down so many had no way of getting help. Down to just locals rescuing locals. @7NEWSCentWest @7NewsSydney #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/PzF9uBmPvX — Christopher Tan (@christophert77) November 15, 2022

“The New South Wales SES are leading what would be the biggest operations in relation to flood response across New South Wales in its history,” NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said, per the ABC. She said 100 ADF members and 12 personnel from NZ should be arriving today to help out as emergency services struggle to keep up with rescue requests.

“We had 14 helicopters and we have four that are helping us move our resources around that can’t get down the roads because of flooded waters down those roads so today not only are we helping to respond downstream from Forbes but we’re starting rapid damage assessments.”