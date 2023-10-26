Bruce Lehrmann Has Been Named As The High Profile QLD Man Charged With Rape

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of rape.

It can now be revealed that the high profile Queensland man who has been in court for two counts of alleged rape is former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann.

Lehrmann’s identity can now be revealed as the Supreme Court declined requests for non-publication orders from Lehrmann’s lawyers which would maintain his anonymity.

The 28-year-old is facing two charges of rape, which were alleged to have occurred in Brisbane in 2021. His identity has been kept secret since the matter came to court in January 2023.

“High profile Toowoomba man” is revealed as Bruce Lehrmann. Source: Getty.

Justice Peter Applegarth rejected Lehrmann’s fifth request to continue the suppression order on his name at 5pm on Thursday, October 26.

The high profile Toowoomba man’s lawyers argued that for Lehrmann’s name to go public would be detrimental to his mental health, which Justice Applegarth understood but did not agree was enough reason to continue the suppression order.

“This unfortunate effect on his mental health permitted, but did not compel a finding that a non-publication order was necessary to protect the applicant’s safety,” stated Applegarth.

“The applicant gave no evidence but relied on an affidavit from his solicitor and psychologist’s report.”

Lehrmann was not in court today for the ruling.