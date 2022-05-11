Folks, the huge, fuck off sale that is Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is almost here, which means, like this editor, you’re probably about to start living off home brand tuna and rice for the next three months, but boy will you look good doing it.
That said, the bonkers Click Frenzy sale officially kicks off at 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 24 2022, and runs until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022. Last for up to 53-hours big-name brands like Dyson, THE ICONIC, Nasty Girl, Boohoo, P.E Nation, General Pants, Adore beauty and more general get involved, so it’s worth marking your calendars for.
If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you, boo. We’ll be curating a guide to the biggest and best bargains right here, so you can spend more time shopping them than trawling for them.
To give you an idea of just how good Click Frenzy Mayhem can be, here are a few cheeky deals we loved last year.
Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals:
Fashion
- 60% off sitewide at Boohoo with the code: FRENZY. Get an extra 1% off all orders with the code: AUX1.
- 25% off sitewide at Beginning Boutique
- 60% off sitewide at Nasty Girl
- 30% off at THE ICONIC
- 25% off almost everything at Surfstitch using the code: FRENZY30
- 30% off everything at General Pants
- 25% off at Princess Polly using the code: FRIENDZY
- 25% off sitewide at Cotton On
- 20-50% off selected styles at Gorman
- Up to 50% off selected styles at Converse
- Up to 60% off selected styles at Auguste the Label
- 30% off sitewide at Wrangler
- Up to 50% off at Platypus Shoes
- Up to 70% off at Pretty Little Thing, use code: FRENZY10 for an extra 10% off.
- 25% off sitewide at Glue Store
- 30% off women’s clothing at Myer
- 25% off men’s clothing at Myer
- 20% off almost everything using the code: FENZY20 at City Beach
- 20% off full-priced sunglasses at Sunglasses Hut
- Up to 50% off selected styles at Bras N Things
- 30% off selected styles at Windsor Smith
Beauty
- Up to 60% off selected products at Adore Beauty
- 20% off select brands at Nourished Life
- 15% off sitewide at tbh Skincare
- 10% off sitewide when you spend $70 at Priceline AND Up to ½ price off selected makeup, haircare and skincare.
- Up to 75% off at the Shaver Shop
- Up to 50% off everything at Australis
- 50% off select L’Oreal products
- 15% off the Dyson Corrale Straightener with Styling Set at Shaver Shop
Sports & Activewear
- Up to 60% off sitewide at Echt
- Up to 30% selected Garmin watches & 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch at Rebel Sport
- Up to 40% off at P.E. Nation
- Up to 40% off on selected styles at Athlete’s Foot
- 30-60% off at Rockwear
- 20% off sitewide at Lorna Jane
- 30% off almost every at Under Armour
Homewares
- 40% off all bedding at Adairs
- Up to 80% off at Kogan
- 20-40% off at Harris Scarfe
- 20% off select ranges at Target
- Up to 40% off at Spotlight
- Up to 60% off at Lavazza
- Up to 75% off at Canningvale
- 30% off bedding at Sheridan
- 30% off kitchenware at Myer
- 40% off linen & bedding at Myer
Lifestyle
- Up to 60% off at Wild Secrets
- 20% off storewide at Kikki K using the code: FRENZY20
- 20% off sitewide best-sellers at Lovehoney
Tech
- Up to 55% off Dell
- Between 15-30% on select Canon items
- Up to 80% off at Kogan
- Huge savings across Tech, Home & Appliances at Dick Smith
Make sure you check back a little closer to the day and hopefully we’ll have more of an idea of what the best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 deals will be.
As always, we’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy deals right here, so bookmark this page and we’ll keep you in the loop.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Vogue’s Online Shopping Night Is Here If You’re In The Mood To Burn A Hole In Your Wallet
-
The Bob’s Burgers Movie Has Plated Up Another Trailer & Like These Buns I Knead To Discuss It
-
PSA: Afterpay Day Just Kicked Off, So Here’s A Running List Of The Best Sales
-
There’s A ‘Uge Sex Toy Sale Happening RN If You’re Lookin’ For Fresh Ways To Tickle Your Pickle