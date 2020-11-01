Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas’ home has been vandalised after he publicly made transphobic comments on the radio last week.

A source told the Daily Mail that the Zempilas family home had been vandalised on Sunday, with a report being lodged with Western Australia Police shortly after.

In case you missed it, Zempilas – who is literally the *mayor* – hopped on the radio last week and told his audience that it’s “wrong” to identify as a gender other than what they were assigned at birth.

“If you’ve got a penis mate, you’re a bloke. If you’ve got a vagina, you’re a woman. Game over,” he said, prompting almost immediate backlash, with thousands calling him out for the transphobic comments.

At this point, it’s worth noting that nobody, not even the Perth Lord Mayor, should be able to dictate your gender identity. You should be free to identify as whatever gender you feel represents you best, and you shouldn’t have to feel ashamed or ridiculed about it, especially not by a public figure like Zempilas.

The vandalism comes after Zempilas issued a two-minute video apology on the Perth Council’s website, essentially claiming that he was trying to be entertaining, but it ended up just being really hurtful and offensive.

“The comments I made were wrong and they don’t reflect how I feel,” he said in the video apology.

“I made a mistake and it’s my mistake to accept. I have to be better and I will be better.”

For all of you who may be unfamiliar with Perth politics, Zempilas had only been Mayor for 11 days when he made the comments. However, it doesn’t look like he’ll be in office for much longer, with a petition for him to resign already amassing four times the amount of signatures as he actually received to be elected.

As of Sunday night, the petition had received over 10,000 signatures.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted Western Australia Police for comment but is yet to hear a response.