Australian Barry Humphries — famed for his alter egos Dame Edna Everage, Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone — has passed away at age 89 following a bad fall earlier this year.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Humphries died at Sydney St Vincent’s Hospital on Saturday. He was being treated for various health issues and had been pushing aside concerns about how serious his condition was.

Barry Humphries has passed away at age 89 after being hospitalised earlier this week due to complications from hip surgery.



The Australian comedy legend was best known for his alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. #9News pic.twitter.com/z8Ms9fulvC — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) April 22, 2023

He was first admitted to hospital in February of this year due to falling in his Sydney apartment. Humphries injured his hip during the accident and required a hip replacement.

The following month, in March, Humphries told the Herald and The Age that the accident was “ridiculous” and he was even feeling optimistic enough to tour the country in 2023.

For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oSAKpxPGae — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 22, 2023

“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” he said.

“I have to get back on my feet … I’m going back on tour later this year. The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip … you can call me Bionic Bazza,” Humphries continued.

Sunrise Entertainment Reporter Peter Ford reported that Humphries was readmitted to hospital just days after being discharged.