The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says Sage O’Donnell, a 24-year-old Australian man, has been killed fighting in Ukraine.

The mother of the Victorian man said his “humour, kind heart, values and laughter will be dearly missed” in an emotional statement shared via DFAT.

“We are devastated by our recent loss of Sage,” she said.

“Sage died in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people… [he] has always believed in defending country, people and the right for freedom.

“Sage passionately upheld his values and served here in his own country and most recently in Ukraine.

“Sage chose to take action based on his empathy for the Ukrainian people, and the injustice that is taking place.

“He fell in love with Ukraine and its culture and was humbled by the kindness and hospitality within his new community.