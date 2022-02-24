Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced live on TV he has authorised a military attack on Ukraine after weeks of escalating tension.

Putin said the “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region was to “protect people” but clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces were “inevitable” and “only a question of time”.

At 5am local time or 2:30pm AEDT, reporters in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as well as the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv hundreds of kilometres away and have recorded audible explosions in their broadcasts. Newswire service Reuters also reported witnesses in the city hearing loud noises similar to the firing of artillery.

The CNN was quickly placed into safety gear and confirmed the explosions heard in Kyiv were in fact missile strikes.

CNN reporter in Kyiv is told live on air by his producer that “the invasion has begun” and that explosions he’s been hearing are missile strikes. He says the information came from a Ukrainian government official. pic.twitter.com/elivswWU79 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022

Explosions reported around Kyiv’s airport and heard in the city. It’s 05:30am here. — Polina Ivanova (@polinaivanovva) February 24, 2022

During the address Putin said that Russia did not intend to occupy Ukraine and the responsibility for any bloodshed would rest with the “Ukrainian regime”.

This comes two days after Putin ordered troops into contested Ukrainian territory on Tuesday, which world leaders including Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Morrison warned on Wednesday we were in the “last stage before a full invasion”, which could begin within 24 hours because all signs pointed to Russia following through on its threats.

It is clear an invasion is now underway.

US President Joe Biden released a statement this afternoon saying Putin had “chosen premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life”. He called it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine” and the world would hold Russia accountable.

He said NATO would deliver a “strong, united response”, but Putin has sent a warning to NATO allies.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” Putin said in his address.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the address in an emotional TV appearance and said the invasion could cost tens of thousands of lives.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said.

“But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

