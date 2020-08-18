The Federal Government has reached a deal which would secure free doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every Australian – if the vaccine is legit, that is.

The ABC reports that Australia has penned an early agreement with UK firm AstraZeneca to locally produce a vaccine under development at Oxford University.

The Oxford University trial is widely considered one of the most promising attempts at a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s one of 29 globally which are undergoing human trials.

It’s not clear how much the deal will cost (who cares, really?), but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said doses would be handed out for free if the vaccine is approved. As they bloody well should be.

The Australian Financial Review states that should the deal come to pass, high-risk individuals, including healthcare workers, would get the jab first. Again, that makes sense.

The ABC reports the Oxford University program could pump out its first real-deal vaccines by the end of 2020, but it’s far from a sure thing.

Morrison said he was optimistic about the deal, adding that Australia is also focussed on local vaccine development efforts, including the ongoing work of a University of Queensland team.

“The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world, and under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian,” Morrison said in a statement.

“However there is no guarantee that this, or any other, vaccine will be successful, which is why we are continuing our discussions with many parties around the world while backing our own researchers at the same time to find a vaccine.”

Earlier, Health Minister Greg Hunt said he’s feeling “genuinely optimistic” about the prospect of a real-deal vaccine before 2021.

Don’t roll up your sleeves just yet. But, if it helps you get through another grim day, take solace in news of a preliminary deal and a potential ‘fuck you!’ to the Big C.