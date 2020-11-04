Australian politicians have issued some jarring calls for patience and respect for the democratic process amid a fraught US election, which President Donald Trump falsely claimed to have won.

Their statements outline how some of Australia’s elected officials feel about the SNAFU overseas, but there are a few notable exceptions.

After Trump baselessly challenged the legitimacy of uncounted mail-in ballots, which threaten to upturn his slim lead in several pivotal states, Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said it was essential for Americans to “have their voices heard.”

“The democratic process must be respected, even when it takes time,” Wong said, adding that America descending (further) into a pool of degeneracy won’t benefit Australia.

“It’s in Australia’s interest that America remains a credible, stable democracy,” she said.

Again, that’s a comment from an elected official, about the structural integrity of one of our primary international allies. It was also re-shared on Twitter by Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese.

Their colleague, Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen, went even further. He insinuated that if some other strongman were lording over an election like Trump has done, Australia would issue a Very Stern Response™.

For his part, Greens leader Adam Bandt directly called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison not to flinch at Trump’s unearned claim to victory, saying Australia really needs to wait this one out before jumping to his wild conclusions.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young labelled Trump’s late-night speech as “clearly and concisely as an attack on democracy, while fellow Senator Mehreen Faruqi called Trump a straight-up fascist.

In an extremely on-brand move, even former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull – who famously tussled with Trump over the phone after the 2016 US election – has called on the Americans to “count every vote.”

Turnbull’s eventual successor in the seat of Wentworth, Liberal MP Dave Sharma, is also on the record calling for a “a peaceful transfer of power when needed.” (First up, this is America we’re talking about; secondly, I’d love to hear him explain when a peaceful transfer of power is not needed.)

Notably absent from all of this chatter is Prime Minister Scott Morrison himself, who has not issued a public statement on Trump’s clearly cooked address.

Meanwhile, our Foreign Minister, Marise Payne, appears to be focused on closer allies.

Expect an update on this one in the morning, when Australia might wake up to a new – or crushingly familiar – political reality in the United States.

