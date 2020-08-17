Thanks for signing up!

Sad news out of Victoria this morning: the state has recorded 25 more deaths from COVID-19. It makes today the deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

Australia’s death toll from the coronavirus has now passed 400, marking another grim milestone.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported the numbers this morning, adding that further details will be made available this afternoon.

282 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. Sadly, 25 deaths were reported. We send our condolences to their families.

However, it looks like Melbourne’s strict stage 4 lockdowns – which won’t ease until Sunday 13 September, unless it gets extended – are finally beginning to impact new case numbers.

Today, Victoria recorded just 282 new cases of the coronavirus, showing a continued trend of the state passing peak infections.

We've been watching Victoria's daily infection numbers dropping, but now a series of measures are showing that the sacrifices being made are paying dividends. My latest for @abcnews https://t.co/FM04LqUC7w — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) August 16, 2020

In other grim-but-good news today: the Australian government has announced an additional $31.9 million in funding for mental health services for Victoria.

The money will be used to boost more phone and online mental health services, as well as create 15 new mental health clinics: nine in Melbourne and six in regional Victoria.

There has been a sharp 9.5% increase in the number of people presenting to hospital with self-harm issues in recent weeks. Young people are the most at risk, with a 33% rise compared to the same period last year.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or chat online.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.