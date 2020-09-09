Eight Aussie teenagers have launched a class action against the government because adults won’t do enough about climate change.

The suit is being filed to stop Environment Minister Sussan Ley from approving an expansion of the Vickery coal mine near Tamworth, NSW. Their argument is that the huge emissions caused by the project would jeopardise their – and our – future.

“We’re trying to get the Federal Environment Minister to prevent the Vickery coal mine going ahead because we believe she has a duty of care for young Australians and young people all over the world,” 13-year-old Izzy Raj-Seppings (pictured) told the ABC.

“I definitely have hope because if you look around, you can see all the incredible climate activists, young and old, all these people fighting for what’s right.”

The teens have a nun on their side, too, with Sister Brigid Arthur serving as the ligation guardian for the group.

Class actions allow a group of people launch litigation on behalf of a much larger group who have been similarly affected, and in this case, the eight teens (all aged 13 to 17) have filed on behalf of every under-18-year-old on the planet.

According to the NSW Independent Planning Commission, the new project would produce up to 100 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gasses, which is roughly the same emissions produced by all of Australia’s domestic transport in a whole year.

In other words, it’s a massive amount of greenhouse gasses that are at stake.

But it’s also about more than a single project, too.

While climate litigation is a growing movement, this particular case is unique because it hinges on the government’s duty of care, and if it’s upheld, the judgement could have a domino effect on all future fossil fuel projects in Australia.

If these teenagers are successful, this could be the start of something huge.