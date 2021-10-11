Auslan interpreters have straight-up vanished from NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet’s COVID-19 press conferences, which is a huge loss for the state’s hearing-impaired community.

Over on Twitter, people have noticed a startling lack of Australian sign language interpreters during key COVID-19 press conferences from yesterday and this morning about the state reopening.

Hi @Dom_Perrottet

Did you terminate the Auslan translator's position?

Why would you do that? — Catherine (Cate/Cat) Perry ♿️ (@CatPurry9) October 11, 2021

I see Perrotter has cancelled Auslan interpreters at his pressers. Apparently deaf people are not important. He also doesn't seem too worried about how many people die as he rushes to open up. Can't imagine Albo doing that. #AlboForPM — Michael Secomb (@secomb_michael) October 11, 2021

Today's Covid presser made me feel nauseous.. a sea of white blokes in a bar drinking beer and no Auslan interpreters anymore. A sign of things to come? — Denise Buiten (@BuitenDenise) October 11, 2021

“This is very disappointing as Deaf and hard of hearing people living in Sydney (and the rest of NSW) deserve to access COVID-19 information in Auslan, particularly with COVID-19 restrictions changing from today,” Sherrie Beaver, a Deaf Auslan user in Melbourne said in a Twitter thread.

With Sydney exiting lockdown today, I have noticed there wasn't an Auslan interpreter present at this morning's presser with @Dom_Perrottet – same for the last few days. Source tells me Perrottet cancelled Auslan interpreters for all NSW press conferences. — Sherrie Beaver (@isigniwander) October 11, 2021

“By being able to access information about changing COVID-19 restrictions in Auslan, Deaf people will be able to acclimate to the new COVID normal.

“Without access to information in Auslan, how will they be able to adjust life post-lockdown? [This will be a] huge impact on their mental health!”

Speaking in a statement today, Australian Lawyers for Human Rights said there was “significant concern” over the decision.

“Article 21 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) enshrines the human right for the provision of information intended for the general public to be in accessible formats, including through the use of sign language,” Natalie Wade, the committee’s Vice President and Disability Rights Subcommittee Chair said.

ALHR is appalled. No AUSLAN interpreters visible at recent NSW Govt COVID-19 press conferences. This violates of Article 21 of the #CRPD. We call on Premier Perrottet to act immediately https://t.co/kMVYCHSZTM #nswpol — Aus Law Human Rights (@AusLawyersHR) October 11, 2021

“Press conferences regarding COVID-19 are a fundamental source of information to the public to know the latest in an ever-shifting environment. Failure to provide this information in an accessible manner, in real-time, violates the human rights of people with disability and places them at great risk.

“The NSW Government has an obligation to protect the rights of people with disability, and must provide Auslan interpreters for all COVID-19 press conferences.”

It’s currently unclear why exactly the Auslan interpreters have been missing from the last few NSW COVID-19 pressers. PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Perrottet’s office for clarification but they did not reply at the time of publishing.