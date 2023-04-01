Heave ho! Labor has won the federal seat of Aston at a by-election on Saturday after former Liberal member Alan Tudge announced his retirement in February. The win has increased the Albanese majority in the House of Representatives, where Labor now holds 78 of the 151 seats.

Labor’s candidate Mary Doyle clinched the historic victory in what was the first time in over a century (yes, a century) that a government has won at a by-election.

Aston, which comprises the outer-eastern Melbourne suburbs of Bayswater, Boronia, Ferntree Gully, Knoxfield, Rowville and Scoresby among others, is traditionally Liberal Party heartland.

On Saturday, Doyle copped a swing of around 6 per cent with the two-party preferred split looking like it’ll be 54 per cent Labor to the Liberals 46% per Guardian Australia.

Yikes.

Typically, oppositions pick up by-election wins since the government’s shine has usually started to fade by the time they’re conducted.

This time, however, that was not the case with many critics attributing the win to Anthony Albanese and his popularity compared to opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Doyle is an ex-union organiser, a mother and a survivor of breast cancer.

As a fun bit of trivia, she also acted in Neighbours per news.com.au. We love a member of parliament who’s into the arts!

“We were the underdog, but boy have we shown that we have a big bite,” Doyle said following her win.

“This is an extraordinary endorsement of the Albanese government’s positive plans for the country.”

Reflecting on the loss, Shadow Liberal Minister Jane Hume told ABC that “I think the Liberals are at our worst when we talk about ourselves … This is a very strong and united party behind our leader”.

“Peter has been amazing to work for”.

Lol.

Albanese, who was giving a speech at Tasmanian Labor’s 120th anniversary said that “today we’ve created history”.

We’ll leave you (as we so often do) with a screenshot of Sky News host Peta Credlin as she realised her team weren’t going to be taking home the chocolates.

If you’re keen for more political content, suss out our compilation of the best right-wing reactions and meltdowns from last weekend’s historic NSW State Election win by Labor.

