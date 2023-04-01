Heave ho! Labor has won the federal seat of Aston at a by-election on Saturday after former Liberal member Alan Tudge announced his retirement in February. The win has increased the Albanese majority in the House of Representatives, where Labor now holds 78 of the 151 seats.

Labor’s candidate Mary Doyle clinched the historic victory in what was the first time in over a century (yes, a century) that a government has won at a by-election.

Aston, which comprises the outer-eastern Melbourne suburbs of Bayswater, Boronia, Ferntree Gully, Knoxfield, Rowville and Scoresby among others, is traditionally Liberal Party heartland.

On Saturday, Doyle copped a swing of around 6 per cent with the two-party preferred split looking like it’ll be 54 per cent Labor to the Liberals 46% per Guardian Australia.

here is the new map of Aston, per @AntonyGreenElec.



Left: May 2022 results

Right: Tonight's results pic.twitter.com/7Px9XKkrgE — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) April 1, 2023

Typically, oppositions pick up by-election wins since the government’s shine has usually started to fade by the time they’re conducted.

This time, however, that was not the case with many critics attributing the win to Anthony Albanese and his popularity compared to opposition leader Peter Dutton.

This is the most astonishing election result I’ve seen in decades watching auspol. A sharp repudiation of Morrison/Dutton rightward shift on climate, Voice, China, arts, and gender. It changes the referendum calculus suggesting the bipartisanship requirement may yet be overcome. — Mark Kenny (@markgkenny) April 1, 2023

Labor will win Aston comfortably. A question. If you’re Peter Dutton and the result (in a VICTORIAN by election) could cost you your leadership why would you spend most of your time opposing a voice? — Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) April 1, 2023

Doyle is an ex-union organiser, a mother and a survivor of breast cancer.

As a fun bit of trivia, she also acted in Neighbours per news.com.au. We love a member of parliament who’s into the arts!

“We were the underdog, but boy have we shown that we have a big bite,” Doyle said following her win.

“This is an extraordinary endorsement of the Albanese government’s positive plans for the country.”

Aston result is only a surprise to those who aren’t across the area. Local issues have gone unheard – quarry, not enough public transport, road maintenance/upgrades.



It’s about no action on local issues and being taken for granted. — Sharnelle Vella (@SharnelleVella) April 1, 2023

Reflecting on the loss, Shadow Liberal Minister Jane Hume told ABC that “I think the Liberals are at our worst when we talk about ourselves … This is a very strong and united party behind our leader”.

“Peter has been amazing to work for”.

Albanese, who was giving a speech at Tasmanian Labor’s 120th anniversary said that “today we’ve created history”.

Mary Doyle has made history.



The people of Aston have spoken. They want to strengthen a government prepared to face the challenges of today and build for a better future.



Mary Doyle will be a powerful voice and fantastic champion for the people of Aston. pic.twitter.com/5030seCOEf — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 1, 2023

We’ll leave you (as we so often do) with a screenshot of Sky News host Peta Credlin as she realised her team weren’t going to be taking home the chocolates.

