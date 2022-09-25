The number of prescriptions issued for ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) has more than doubled over the last decade in Australia. Unsurprisingly, the biggest year-on-year jump in medication prescriptions came after the first year of lockdowns from 2020-21.

From 2013-2021, the total number of Aussies prescribed either Dexamphetamine or Methylphenidate (more commonly known as Ritalin) grew from approximately 500,000 to over 1,000,000 as per The Age.



Of the two medications, Ritalin made up more than half of the total prescriptions with 633,659 in 2021. Dexamphetamine accounted for 441,201.

The data was produced by the federal government’s Department of Health and Aged Care.

Since the data was made public, medical professionals have been quick to point out that not everyone diagnosed with ADHD is subsequently medicated.

“Not everybody needs medication, even though it has high efficacy,” Dr Karuppiah Jagadheesan told The Age.

“There is a proportion of individuals for whom it is better for them to be managing their skills and making lifestyle changes.”

If this is the case, the total number of people living with ADHD in Australia in 2021 could’ve been even higher than one million.

It’s no secret that since the pandemic (and even prior), accessing an ADHD diagnosis and ongoing treatment has been incredibly difficult.

Waiting lists have ballooned resulting in some folks waiting between 6-12 months for an appointment with a specialist who can diagnose them.

And that’s just half the story. Many people don’t even clock that they have the symptoms until later in their lives. This is especially common for women.

“Females with ADHD are often overlooked when they are young girls, the reasons for which remain unclear, and are not diagnosed until they are adults,” says a report by ADHD Australia.

However, for any of our ADHD mates out there there is some good news on the horizon.

In October, the first ever Australian Evidence-Based Clinical Guideline for ADHD will be published.

The document will be endorsed by the National Health and Medical Research Council, a branch of the federal government and will contain “132 recommendations for the diagnosis, assessment and treatment of ADHD across the lifespan”.

It is hoped that the Medical Research Council’s guidelines will assist the government in drafting new legislation for how best to help Aussies living with ADHD, those seeking diagnoses, and the medical system as a whole.