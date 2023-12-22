ABC Melbourne’s Offices Spray-Painted With ‘Tell The Truth About Palestine’ Message Overnight

ABC’s Melbourne office was targeted by pro-Palestinian protestors last night, who descended upon the building armed with cans of spray paint.

Protestors painted the message “tell the truth about Palestine” on the side of the building , with large sections of glass splattered with red paint.

Head of Communications at ABC Nick Leys said the incident happened at about 3am and there was no risk to staff.

“Police attended at about 4am. There was minimal damage to our property – just a lot of red paint,’ he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirmed they were investigating after a “criminal damage incident” at the Southbank offices overnight.

“Officers were called to reports unknown offenders had spray painted sections of the building on Southbank Boulevard about 3.50am,” they told P.TV.

“Investigations remain ongoing.”

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist to contact Crime Stoppers.

It came after ABC fired journalist Antoinette Lattouf from a radio hosting position over social media posts about Palestine.

Since then, Lattouf has said she believed the firing to be “unjust” and that she was considering her legal options.

The ABC has a strict social media policy, which includes instructions not to “damage the ABC’s reputation for impartiality and independence.”

It’s the second time this week the offices have been the target of protests.

On Wednesday, portraits of Palestinian journalists killed in the conflict in Gaza were stuck to office windows and doors. About 40 pictures depicting names and faces were pinned up.