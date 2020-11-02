PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood to get you flexing your good deeds.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a wild ride. We’ve been through literal fire, feasted on sourdough and there was almost a toilet paper famine. But in all seriousness, this year has been biblical and it should come as no surprise that many of us are feeling a little helpless.

Whether it’s climate change, racial injustice or even the economic recession getting you down, you should know that we hear you. And we feel you. Your emotions are valid. Your mental health is important. But what’s a guy or gal to do when the world feels like its on fire?

Volunteer your time

One of the first, and often easiest ways to help, is to volunteer. Whether you’re passionate about the environment, homelessness, women’s rights, animal rights or saving your local movie theatre from being destroyed, there are so many opportunities out there to volunteer your time and get involved.

Get on the Google and see what committees or non-profits are looking for help and sign the hell up. A few hours a week can make all the difference.

Donate the red stuff

Did you know that in Australia we need 31,000 blood donations a week? Did you also know that 1 in 3 people will need blood products in their life but only 1 in 30 of us actually donate? Did you also know that Australia needs a new blood donor every five minutes and that donated blood only lasts 42 days? Well, now you do, so why not think about giving a little blood today?

Need another push to save lives? Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has just launched their True Colours campaign, in which they’ve teamed up with a slew of mega-talented Aussie artists to design a range of limited-edition bandages, that you’ll cop after donating blood.

The bandages showcase the design skills and unique style that each artist has to offer and are so dang cute you’ll want to pair ’em with your favourite outfit. They’re on offer between now and the end of November, so we suggest checking your eligibility and booking in quick if you want to remind yourself of a little bit of hope and positivity in the world every time you look down at your arm.

Get sustainable

This is enviro-specific but the knock-on effects are massive. It doesn’t have to mean going off-grid and totally solar-charged, you could just think about changing your energy provider to one that doesn’t support fossil fuels, saying no to single-use plastics, planting a veggie patch or switching up the kind of milk you drink.

There are so many small changes that can make a big difference to your impact on the earth.

Say it loud

Lend your voices, ladies and gents. This means voting for action on the issues that you believe in. It can also mean signing petitions. Writing emails to your local council. Or sending a letter to parliament. The powerless need to be represented, and you have the power to do that. Make your voice heard when it comes to the things that matter.

Tick yes to organ donation

Registering to be an organ donor is quite literally the most simple process. It only takes a minute and all you need is your Medicare Card number. You can either fill out this form or just jump on your MyGov account and tick the appropriate boxes. And, don’t forget to tell your family that you’ve registered, as they’ll be the ones that are asked to confirm your donation decision. I know organ donation is a little morbid since it inevitably involves your death and all. But it’s super important. You can genuinely save a life.

At the end of the day, we understand you’re overwhelmed but there are still things you can do to turn helpless into helpful.