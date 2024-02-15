A 13 Y.O Boy Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted While Locked Up In An ‘Overcrowded’ QLD Watch House

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by an older teenager in a cell at a Cairns police watch house, the Guardian Australia has reported.

It came after concerns over the safety conditions of children held in police lockups had been raised by youth workers.

The boy was held in a crowded cell with older boys at the time of the alleged incident. The teenager accused of the assault had been kept in the watch house for several weeks.

It was reported that after the boy disclosed the alleged assault to a senior police officer, he was moved to another cell in the same watch house, with different young people.

On Thursday, Liberal National party MP Ann Leahy asked Queensland Premier Steven Miles whether he was aware of the alleged assault.

However, Miles said that questions about such allegations should be referred to police “because it’s very, very serious”.

It was also revealed by The Guardian Australia that the situation in Cairns and other North Queensland watch houses had become “concerning”, with claims that young people were not being provided adequate food, medical attention or legal support.

Youth workers had also reported concerns over a “massive deterioration” in the physical and mental health of children held in watch houses.

In response to questions about the assault, Queensland Police said that “given the sensitive nature of the matters raised we are seeking further advice, however cannot comment further at this time”.

However in January, the Guardian Australia reported that a senior police officer at the Cairns watch house sent an email saying officers could meet basic expectations for children in custody.

The officer said that police were unable to supply regular food and toilet paper, citing severe overcrowding.