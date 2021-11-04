Attention all wine moms and everyone else with huge wine mom-energy, this one’s for you. The Killers. Australia tour. Playing at local wineries. Is it possible that this might just be the best tour for the return to the hoon? Quite likely.

Yep, you read that extremely right – The Killers are returning to Australia for a massive tour, including their first run at winery shows wineries in the Barossa and Hunter valleys, and Victoria’s surf coast wine region. You bloody beauty.

The iconic Las Vegas band is bringing their huge Imploding The Mirage tour to our shores at the end of 2022 – quite literally one year from now – and spending a near month tripping around Australia and NZ to play a shitload of area shows and winery spots.

They’ll be kicking things off at Spark Arena in Auckland on November 21, then playing Christchurch Arena on November 25, before jumping across the ditch to Brisbane Entertainment Centre and then sending it around the country to perform our national anthem (‘Mr Brightside’) to everyone right across the country.

Close your eyes and just imagine it: it’s the 3rd of December, it’s golden hour at the Peter Lehmann winery in the Barossa Valley, you’ve necked half a bottle of wine, and they’re kicking into the first riff of ‘When You Were Young’. Everything is suddenly right in the world, and there’s nothing that could spoil the pure serotonin that’s thrumming through your body.

Tickets for these frankly massive shows are on sale from 2pm local time on Monday, November 15, with cheeky presales happening for both the Day On The Green shows and the larger Frontier touring run.

So alert all your mates and get ready to witness some of the largest singalongs to ‘Mr Brightside’ you’ve ever fucking seen. God it’s good to be back.

The Killers Imploding The Mirage Australia & NZ Tour 2022

Mon 21 November

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Fri 25 November

Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tue 29 November

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sat 3 December

Peter Lehmann, Barossa Valley, SA

(Lic. All Ages)

Tues 6 December

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sat 10 December

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

(Lic. All Ages)

Tues 13 December

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sat 17 December

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Mon 19 December

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW