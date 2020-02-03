Everyone’s favourite virtual/cartoon band Gorillaz (from the minds of Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett) has kicked into the new decade with a brand new project/album-but-not-really-album called ‘Song Machine’. And it looks like the next artist to step into the studio with the 2-dimensional band is our very own Perthonalities, Tame Impala.

Guitarist Noodle posted a big hint to their Instagram about an upcoming episode, and you truly can’t get more obvious than this, can you.

I mean, its the Gorillaz gang in their iconic Geep getting bogged in Tame Impala’s ‘Currents‘ album artwork.

The Song Machine project launched with Episode One in late January, featuring Slowthai and Slaves on a track called ‘Momentary Bliss‘, kicking the new era of Gorillaz off on a huge note.

The (potential, and very likely) collaboration with Tame Impala is all a part of the weekly releases of Song Machine, which apparently feeds on the unknown and chaos of “not knowing who’s stepping into the studio”, as told to NME by the band’s drummer, Russel.

So keep an eye on the Gorillaz’ YouTube, where the series is slowly unfolding, and I legit can’t wait to see how Kevin Parker interacts with a bunch of wild cartoons. This is going to be some incredibly funny viewing.

