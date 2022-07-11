If you haven’t turned 18 yet and you’re planning on heading to Splendour in the Grass next weekend, we’ve got some shit house news: thanks to NSW Police, you’ll need to be accompanied by an adult.

And the festival, understandably, isn’t happy.

Per the ABC, Moshtix announced the new rule to ticket holders last week in an email. In previous years, only punters under the age of 16 had to be accompanied by an adult. But a last-minute change in the event’s liquor licensing laws has changed that.

Splendour in the Grass released a statement on Instagram today expressing their disappointment.

“This is not Splendour’s decision,” it read.

“These new rules have been imposed on us by NSW Police. We were only informed of this late Thursday and we are very unhappy about these major changes being forced on the festival at such a late stage. We understand the impact it will have on many of our patrons. We also don’t want you to walk away with a fine.

“So we want you all to be aware that Police will be present at the event, roaming throughout the crowd checking that underage minors are with a responsible adult.”

Although Splendour in the Grass had previously sold out, the email from Moshtix said some resale tickets were available on the festival’s website for any adults who suddenly needed them. Punters who were excited to pitch their tents and scream along to The Strokes for the first time but don’t have someone to accompany them can contact a support website to review any refund requests.

Considering the festival kicks off next weekend, it’s a truly crook move from the cops and Liquor & Gaming.

Not only will purchasing new tickets be major spenno — single-day tickets cost $189 plus booking fees, while three-day tickets are going for $399 plus booking fees — but it’s sure to be a shit storm for under-18s who urgently need to arrange for an adult to accompany them. There’ll also be a lot of heartbreak for attendees who can’t find someone to tag along with them.

Also, it’ll be a fucken buzz kill having to explain the Gorillaz to your dad. If you’re going to be in this boat, godspeed and good luck.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Splendour in the Grass for comment.