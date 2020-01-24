If there is one artist who provided the soundtrack to my Wednesdays At The Sheaf years, it’s Sean Paul. The 00s artist seemed to churn out banger after club banger for years there, and many of his tunes remain iconic to this day. In fact, we have him on in the office right now.

But which Sean Paul track is the boppiest of all his bops? Which one takes the cake for “made me slut drop so hard I maybe dislocated my hip”? I’ve made a few decisions, although folks it was bloody difficult. The man is a beast. A banger beast of the highest order.

Love Song To The Earth

The fuck is this? Get your holy name off this Sean Paul. Get OFF. Get them to cut you out!!!! I don’t care I just never want to see this associated with your name again!

Rockabye

I fucking hate this song and I don’t care who knows it.

Hair

Most obvious use of Sean Paul to get traction, just whacking him in there in increments. Nope.

She Doesn’t Mind

I don’t know, it’s fine I’m just bored. This is Sean Paul on cruise control, you know?

Summer Paradise

WHAT is happening. WHAT IS THIS. It’s only making it higher up in the rankings because I was so shocked it existed I swallowed my gum and my fingers slipped.

Do You Remember?

Yeah whatever, I did a tepid grind in my seat.

Cheap Thrills

NOW we’re getting to the good shit. Sean Paul was a great, 10/10 addition to Sia’s vibe. Love.

No Lie

ANOTHER PERFECT PAIR – Dua Lipa! Sean Paul! Together!!!! On a banger!!!! This is when shit got hard guys, because this is a choon but he has so many choons.

Give It Up To Me

Ooooooft. Great gym track.

We Be Burnin’

Look this is a banger x 1000 but wait for the top four because I’m hundo gonna have you standing on your desk using the electrical pole as a club strip pole, and NO I didn’t just do that in the office I swear, boss of PTV.

Breathe

If the rules here are what gets me shaking it, this has to be 4 and not higher. It’s a jam, but I’m not splitting my pants open with slut drops.

Baby Boy

Ahhhhhh fucking ICONIC!!!!!!!

Temperature

The controversial top two. But I’m sorry, nothing is going to beat…

1. Get Busy

YO SEXY LADIES WANNA PAR WITH US IN A CAR WITH US NO PAR WITH US!!!!!!