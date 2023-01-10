Pop icon Sam Smith has announced they’re bringing their GLORIA the tour Down Under in October and November.

The tour is in support of their upcoming album Gloria which is set to be released Friday 27 January via Universal Music (pre-order AU here and NZ here).

Gloria is bound to be an absolutely killer offering from the star having already smashed the charts with the viral hit “Unholy” which is a current ARIA No.1 smash.

The 5-date arena tour will include Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Sam Smith GLORIA Australia tour 2023:

Saturday 28 October Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 31 October Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 3 November Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 8 November Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 11 November Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

READ MORE We Need To Talk About The Fatphobic & Queerphobic Treatment Of Sam Smith

Frontier Members pre-sale commences Monday 16 January followed by the general public on sale Wednesday 18 January.

Nab your tickets via Frontier Touring.

Sam Smith is either currently gallivanting around Australia or they’ve just left the country as seen in a bunch of glorious snaps on their Instagram.

Have a peek below:

Can’t wait to welcome them back Down Under for the tour!