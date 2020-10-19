It’s been a long, long year without live music – well, that really quiet gap between about mid-March and late July for some – and now it’s starting to come back to us. Sure, in some states gigs aren’t quite the sweaty mess we’ve known and loved for generations, and we might have to sit down or stay in cars, but in November gigs are returning to NSW in a big way.

Great Southern Nights is an initiative to try and get 1000 gigs happening across NSW over the whole of November – the annual Aus Music Month – and they’re bloody well on the way to locking it all in.

Over 900 concerts have been set up across the state, so while I definitely don’t have the time to list them ALL out for you (you can check ’em out on the website though) here are the NSW gigs that you should definitely think about chucking a cheeky end-of-spring road trip for.

1. Thelma Plum @ Brunswick Picture House

Thelma’s hitting the popular north coast spot on November 28 and 29, supported by Molly Millington.

2. Bloom & Grenade Jumper @ The Burdekin

Featuring our very own Bianca Davino on the vocals for Grenade Jumper, this one’s going down on November 7. Please go and shout Biance a drink for me.

3. Gordi @ Cowra Civic Centre

Gordi hits the central-west on November 14, and I can confirm that the Japanese Gardens out in Cowra also slaps. Plus you can totally swing by Parkes and go look at The Dish.

4. Missy Higgins @ Albury Entertainment Centre

Before the gig you could stand on the banks of the Murray River and wave to me on the other side, if I’m allowed out of Melbourne by November 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Higgins (@missyhigginsmusic) on Feb 29, 2020 at 5:05am PST

5. Phil Jamieson @ Ballina RSL

Copping a cheeky RSL poured wine while belting out some Grinspoon classics? My heart yearns for it. Phil will be playing the Ballina outpost on November 5 with Sophie Ozard.

6. RAAVE TAPES @ Crowbar Sydney

Crowbar has a bunch of gigs happening, but this choice one from Newcastle’s RAAVE TAPES will fill that live gig hole in your heart.

7. Shannon Noll @ Deniliquin Golf Club

I firmly believe there is not a better gig in this list than Nollsy in his own stomping ground. He’s there on November 28.

8. Party Dozen @ Dicey Riley’s

Possibly one of the most cursed venues in Wollongong which has now become a really good gig spot. They throw a hell of a St Patricks Day party, too. Party Dozen might only have two (2) members but that distorted saxophone will tear your face off.

9. A.GIRL @ Granville Centre

A.GIRL takes cues and notes from the likes of SZA, Jorja Smith and Doja Cat, so you know she’ll be bringing some real heat to Sydney’s west on November 27.

10. Rai Thistlethwayte @ Griffith Leagues Club

November 27 presents another opportunity for you to cop a cheap schooey of beer and heckle the Thirsty Merc frontman into playing In The Summertime.

11. Hein Cooper @ The Marlin Hotel

I grew up with Hein Cooper and it is wildly unfair how talented he is. Go see him play a hometown show at The Marlin Hotel in Ulladulla (ah, my cursed happy place) on November 21.

12. Sneaky Sound System @ Lake George Winery

Having the change to belt out UFO while absolutely belted on cellar door drops on November 14? Fucken, HELL YEAH.

13. SCABZ @ Miranda Hotel

These ratbags from the Illawarra have torn the roof off pubs across the inner west before, and a show at Miranda Hotel in the Shire on November 19 is truly the perfect location for a trio of absolute menaces who love a Vic Bitter or two.

14. Middle Kids @ Newcastle City Concert Hall

Nip up to Newie on November 14, have a swim at the Bogey Hole, go laugh at Nobbys Beach, and then catch Middle Kids at the concert hall. Bliss.

15. The Veronicas @ Oxford Art Factory

Do I really need to convince you on this one? November 18. Do it.

READ MORE The Veronicas Copped A Wall Of Death At Good Things & I Fkn Wish I Chucked A Sickie Today

16. Lime Cordiale @ Shoal Bay Country Club

Seeing one of the hottest Aussie bands right across the road from the beach on November 6? Can’t see any downsides there.

17. Jimmy Barnes @ Sydney Coliseum Theatre

When else are you going to get the chance to see the king of pub rock in Rooty Hill again after November 12? WHEN?

18. Bag Raiders @ Oxford Hotel

Bag Raiders. November 20. Bathurst. If someone doesn’t yeet themselves down the hill of Mount Panorama as they play Shooting Stars, I will be very upset.

READ MORE 10 Aussie Artists On The Double Standards They Face As Women In The Music Industry

This is truly just the tip of the iceberg when NSW becomes the Land Of 1000 Gigs over November. So get yourself sorted, wrangle the crew, and make a trip out of it.