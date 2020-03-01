While over here for a big gig before and after the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8, Katy Perry has confirmed she’ll be extending her stay in Victoria so she can head out to fire-affected communities for a special, one-off, completely free concert on March 11.

The Californian girl has seen her fair share of wildfires in her own home, and in a showing of deep gratitude for the resilient Aussies, volunteers, and emergency services in the alpine area of Vic, she’s doing a special ‘FIGHT ON’ gig for the folks of Bright and surrounds.

I’m crossing all my fingers that she’ll wear some kind of absolutely outrageous costume.

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” she said.

“Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

Katy Perry will head to the Pioneer Park Reserve in Bright and kick off the big gig at 6pm, a couple of days after motorbikes hoon around and Daryl Braithwaite, Thirsty Merc, and more light up the stage at the annual Brighter Days festival.

Though the special Katy Perry gig is free, it’s strictly for people from the Towong and Alpine shires, and the families of firefighters who helped battle the blazes over the summer. So if you live around towns like Corryong, Tallangatta, Bethanga, Myrtleford, Bright, or Dinner Plain, you can head over to Ticketek to register for a chance to cop tickets. Get onto it ASAP, because it closes at 11.59pm on March 8.