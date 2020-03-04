Thermal coal is spectacularly bad news for the climate. The Australian public has railed against the export of coal for power stations, some politicians have staunched up against the fossil fuel industry, and local stars of the stage and screen have even used their mugs to advocate for renewable energy.

To date, none of those efforts have swayed the Australian government’s commitment to that mineral. Maybe this upcoming rave will do the trick.

British superstar Jamie XX will headline Sydney’s No Coal Zone party on Saturday, March 14, giving punters a chance to bliss out at Hordern Pavilion while protesting the continual use of that bastard rock as a fuel source.

“I always love the parties, shows and energy in Australia,” the muso said in a statement.

“Seeing the impact the fires had on the environment and people earlier this year, I really wanted to help raise money in support of something that makes a long-term difference to climate change worldwide.”

He confirmed he’ll be carbon-offsetting his flight, too. Bless.

The gig will also feature a DJ set from Australian legends The Avalanches, plus a screening of The Four Worlds from visual genius Jonathan Zawada and electronic music innovator Mark Pritchard.

Midnight Juggernauts are also slated for a DJ set, with support from Heaps Gay and Friends, Ptwiggs, and DeepFaith.

Proceeds from the event are slated to go towards ClientEarth, a charity which claims to back energy, climate, and conservation lawyers in their battles against big business. Funds are also going to Global Access Partners’ Immersive Climate Education initiative.

If that’s your bag, you can scope out ticket details here.

