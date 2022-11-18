It’s a glorious Friday that’s only been made better by this week’s cover song for Triple J’s Like A Version. Your boy Flume dropped by the studios with Toro Y Moi in tow to lay down his take on a Bag Raiders classic that somehow also involved a saxophone and oiled-up bodybuilders. It’s a lot, bear with us.

He kicked it off by chucking a burnt CD into a DJ deck and stepping back to let the “Shooting Stars” remix play as Toro Y Moi sang over the top. Already a perfect tongue-in-cheek nod to those who think professional DJs do little more than pressing play.

And then, it happened. Flume picked up his saxophone and tooted like he’s never tooted before. As the track climbed to a crescendo — when the memes send their subjects yeeting across the universe — Flume honked on that saxophone and sent the rendition of the 2010 heater to another level.

Just when I thought the simmering chaotic masterpiece was at its absolute ceiling, the muscle comes in. Literally. Multiple oiled-up, incredibly jacked dudes entered the studio, take a knee and started pumping iron. Right at the peak, king of the hoon — Zyzz‘s brother Chestbrah — stepped in, the party lights flicked on and the drop was unleashed.

Flumes like a version is literally my mental health in 2022 — sapphire (@fossilqween) November 17, 2022

Flume said in an interview he felt the track was a perfect way for him to celebrate Aus Music Month this year and was surprised it hadn’t been covered before.

“I just can’t believe no one had done it yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m lucky enough to know the guys now so when it came to do the Like A Version it was great ’cause I was just like ‘hey could I just grab the stems?’ So then I could take the track apart and really get into the detail.

“So I’ve redone it. Re-imagined it. Took it to the club. It also just feels like the kind of music you just want to muzz out to.”

I genuinely can’t think of a better track for Flume to take on for Like A Version. I can’t wait to hear it go off at the club. Thank you for this gift, king.