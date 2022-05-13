It’s happening, Australia is in the Eurovision 2022 grand final. Time to set your wake up alarm for 5am on Sunday morning (or just don’t go to bed on Saturday night), because we have a hot date with the best music competition in the world.

Sheldon Riley — the Aussie representative this year — absolutely blasted through the semi-finals in Turin on Friday and will join 10 other finalists in the big dance at the end of the weekend. He performed his track “Not The Same” in an incredible fit complete with a beaded mask, crown and the biggest, fluffiest train I’ve ever seen.

I’ve got shivers just watching this. And this is the semi-final. Can’t even imagine what stunning theatrics Sheldon and his team have up their sleeves for the grand final.

Sheldon told SBS that it was a “dream come true” for him to not only perform at Eurovision but make it all the way to the pointy end of the competition.

“I just wanted to deliver my best performance and make Australia proud,” Sheldon said.

“It’s a huge thrill that people across Europe have appreciated ‘Not the Same’, and I’m so happy I get to be on the stage again this weekend.”

Sheldon Riley will battle it out on the Eurovision grand final stage this weekend against contestants from Ukraine, Armenia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany.

I had a little squiz at the talent that’ll be taking the stage on the big night (which kicks off at 5am Sunday May 15 for us Aussies) and it looks like it’s going to be a hell of a show. Ukrainian rap, the Icelandic version of HAIM, Norwegian folks in yellow morph suits singing about bananas and polka from Moldova?

It’s set to be a real mixed bag and I can’t wait.

The Eurovision Grand Final will be broadcast live on SBS and SBS On Demand from 5am (AEST) on Sunday May 15, and it’ll be rebroadcast at a much more family-friendly time of 7.30pm Sunday night.