Rally the group chat and dust off your finest fit ‘cos Ability Fest just dropped its lineup for this year’s gig and hooly dooly, is it a thing of beauty.
We’re talking Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great, Alex Lahey, Broods and Meg Mac — and that’s not even scratching the surface of all the local and international talent that’ll be on offer.
The fully-accessible festival, launched by Dylan Alcott back in 2018, will be returning to Melbourne for one (hopefully) sunny day on Saturday, March 25.
Ability Fest will convert Birrarung Marr — on the banks of the Yarra — into a totally accessible venue fitted with viewing platforms, pathways, quiet zones, a designated sensory area, companion ticketing and AUSLAN interpreters.
Honestly, it’s bloody stunning to see an inclusive music festival which is *actually* accessible so that everyone can enjoy the exhilarating thrill of a live show. My compliments to the chef, with the cook being Dylan Alcott.
What’s even better is that Ability Fest will donate 100 per cent of its proceeds to the Dylan Alcott foundation, which helps young Aussies living with a physical or non-physical disability.
“Although my time as Australian of the Year is coming to an end, I’m excited to continue the important work of the foundation, helping grant recipients across the country by purchasing much-needed sporting equipment, providing scholarships at leading educational institutions and mentoring programs with industry trailblazers,” Alcott said.
If you needed anymore convincing to cop a ticket, take a squiz at the full Ability Fest 2023 lineup below.
Ability Fest 2023 Lineup
Alex Lahey
Alter Boy
Broods
Daine
Dameeeela
DJ Cooper Smith
DZ Deathrays
Hilltop Hoods
Juno Mamba
Latifa Tee
Linda Marigliano
Mashd N Kutcher
Meg Mac
Mulalo
Paris
Sampa The Great
Shouse
Telenova
The Journey
Tiff Cornish
Tyson O’Brien
Yo! Mafia
You can register for pre-sale tickets from now until 4pm AEST on January 23, and tickets will go on sale at 5pm.
General ticket sales will kick off at 12pm AEST on January 24, with prices starting from $89.
See ya there, mates.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Australia’s Preferred PM, Dylan Alcott, Has Slammed Tennis’ Cooked Wheelchair Athlete Pay Gap
-
Tennis GOAT Dylan Alcott Announced He’s Retiring From The Court After The 2022 Aus Open
-
Dylan Alcott Says He’s “Gutted” As He Officially Cancels Ability Festival For 2020
-
Dylan Alcott’s 2020 Ability Fest Lineup Is Here, Feat. The Preatures, Safia, Generik & More