Rally the group chat and dust off your finest fit ‘cos Ability Fest just dropped its lineup for this year’s gig and hooly dooly, is it a thing of beauty.

We’re talking Hilltop Hoods, Sampa The Great, Alex Lahey, Broods and Meg Mac — and that’s not even scratching the surface of all the local and international talent that’ll be on offer.

The fully-accessible festival, launched by Dylan Alcott back in 2018, will be returning to Melbourne for one (hopefully) sunny day on Saturday, March 25.

Ability Fest will convert Birrarung Marr — on the banks of the Yarra — into a totally accessible venue fitted with viewing platforms, pathways, quiet zones, a designated sensory area, companion ticketing and AUSLAN interpreters.

Honestly, it’s bloody stunning to see an inclusive music festival which is *actually* accessible so that everyone can enjoy the exhilarating thrill of a live show. My compliments to the chef, with the cook being Dylan Alcott.

READ MORE King Of The Court Dylan Alcott Is Considering A Move To Hollywood To Break Into The Acting Scene

What’s even better is that Ability Fest will donate 100 per cent of its proceeds to the Dylan Alcott foundation, which helps young Aussies living with a physical or non-physical disability.

“Although my time as Australian of the Year is coming to an end, I’m excited to continue the important work of the foundation, helping grant recipients across the country by purchasing much-needed sporting equipment, providing scholarships at leading educational institutions and mentoring programs with industry trailblazers,” Alcott said.

If you needed anymore convincing to cop a ticket, take a squiz at the full Ability Fest 2023 lineup below.

Ability Fest 2023 Lineup

Alex Lahey

Alter Boy

Broods

Daine

Dameeeela

DJ Cooper Smith

DZ Deathrays

Hilltop Hoods

Juno Mamba

Latifa Tee

Linda Marigliano

Mashd N Kutcher

Meg Mac

Mulalo

Paris

Sampa The Great

Shouse

Telenova

The Journey

Tiff Cornish

Tyson O’Brien

Yo! Mafia