I know many of you music nerds are fiending for Hottest 100 season to come back around again. Sizzling summer days spent sinking tinnies by the pool with the biggest hot tunas of the year – gimmie it now! No more arctic blasts, I beg.

Like it or not summer and triple j’s Hottest 100 is still a way off. But what if I told you there was *another* Hottest 100 – in fact, one that just wrapped up today? Hold onto yer hats because I’m about to blow your minds.

ABC Classic broadcast their ‘Classic 100: Music For The Screen’ countdown today, after the public cast a whopping 215,486 votes. The one-of-a-kind countdown ranked the best of the best music created for film, TV and video games.

Coming in at number one was John Williams‘ original Star Wars score – a deserving winner. The legendary composer appeared nine times throughout the countdown, for his work on Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Schindler’s List and more.

He’s like the Billie Eilish of the classical music world.

Coming in at number two was The Lord Of The Rings trilogy score by Howard Shore, and the total classic ‘The Mission’ by Ennio Morricone came in at number three.

The countdown was full to bursting with instantly recognisable tracks and celebrated the artistry of the composers behind some of the most famous music in the world.

It didn’t just rank TV and film music either. It’s 2022 babes, and ABC Classic is very much with the program. The Zelda soundtrack was the highest-ranking video game soundtrack in the groundbreaking countdown, followed by the Halo series and the Super Mario series earlier in the ranking.

What a time to be alive.

If you’re fanging for a Hottie 100 in the middle of winter, ABC Classic has got you covered. You can listen back on the recent action any time you want.