Bust out your flared pants because iconic Swedish supergroup ABBA are set to release new music this year in what is the only silver lining we’ve seen in 2020 so far.

In a new interview with CNBC, Björn Ulvaeus has announced that we can expect new music before the end of this year, two years after they promised us a new album.

“I think sometime this year. Yes, I think so,” Björn said when asked if fans can get their hopes up for new music.

I know what you’re thinking “I think so” isn’t much of a definitive answer, but later in the interview he discussed what it was like to get the band back together in the studio, which means they’ve definitely started recording again. Oh my god, it’s happening.

“Oh, that was so great,” he said. “It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange.”

The news comes after fellow band member Benny Andersson hinted at new music back in February this year.

“They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer,” Andersson said at the time. “But I can only guess, because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”

???? New #ABBA songs in September 2020? ???? “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny ???????? pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi — ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020

The supergroup have been teasing new music for a while now, so its understandable if you’re a little scared to get your hopes up again. I mean, last year we were promised two songs I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, which are both already recorded (!!!) but for some reason they were never released. Hopefully we’ll be getting those (and maybe more) new songs by the end of 2020 because let’s be real, we truly deserve it after this year.

Unfortunately, Ulvaeus has confirmed that there’s no chance of the band ever reuniting for a live performance again, but hopefully new music will at least result in a third Mamma Mia film. I guess we can only hope.