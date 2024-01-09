11 Of The Best 2024 Diaries & Planners If You’re *Actually* Trying To Be Organised This Year

Mates, most of us have enjoyed living in the gooch that is the time between Christmas and New Year’s so much that it’s hard to pluck ourselves out of it as we return to work. I believe most of us have spent our first day back staring at our computers, trying to remember how to write an email. That said, there are a rare few who have no doubt already filled their 2024 diaries and are still buzzing from their first 3pm coffee of the year.
Most of them are likely Virgos if you ask me. However, the organised humans among us might be onto something with their 2024 diaries and planners. Because, honestly, there’s nothing quite like putting pen to paper and plotting out your to-do list only to tick it off later. It’s highly satisfying.
If you’re like me, you’re probably yet to buy yourself a 2024 diary, but you also probably like the sound of starting the new year with your shit semi-together. So, we’ve gone ahead and found a bunch of 2024 planners that’ll help you get your life sorted.
Seriously, now the only decision you have to make is whether you’d like to plan it out daily or weekly. ‘Ave at it, folks.
The Best 2024 Diaries and Planners in Australia
2024 Diaries and Planners
Rifle Paper Co 2023 Appointment Notebook
Not only will this Monthly Planner help you get your shit together, but it’ll look chic as hell on your desk, too, before eventually becoming a paperweight by mid-march.
Write To Me 2024 Weekly Planner
If you’re someone who’d rather plan your shit out week by week, this little pocket planner from Write to Me is a good opp.
Typo 2024 A5 Buffalo Diary
If you’d prefer a diary that lets you plan your days by the hour, this one from Typo is cheap and cheerful.
Saint Belford Curation 2024 Planner
Alright, I had to include this bad boy bc my very organised colleagues won’t shut up about it. Apparently, this diary seamlessly blends day-to-day tasks with self-care, mindfulness, habits, gratitude and goals. Nice!
Aboriginal Art Weekly Monthly Diary (2024) Gathering Bush Tucker by Pam Brandy Hall (Baribunma)
How gorgeous is this Gathering Bush Tucker Weekly Planner by Pam Brandy Hall from Dreamtime Kullilla-Art?
Papier Wonder Undated Daily Planner
For TikTok girlies embodying the clean girl aesthetic, this cream and pastel blue daily planner from Papier.
MiGoals 2024 Goal Digger Planner
If you’re someone who loves ticking things off your to-do list, you’ll love the MiGioals 2024 Goal Digger Planner. It’s loaded with different ways to plan out your goals lists, to-do lists and habit trackers for the new year.
V.M. Verre 2024 Signature Weekly Planner
For all those on that daily grind, we’ve got the V.M.Verre 2024 Signature Weekly Planner. It features a comprehensive goal-setting guide, weekly, monthly and quarterly check-ins, a seasonal guide and more. Plus, it’s all ethically printed in here in Sydney on PEFC-certified paper. Nice!
Komorebi Luxe Planner 2024 Weekly A5 Planner
Komorebi’s Luxe Planners are not only super practical for planning out your workdays and weekenders, but they look cute too.
Papier Italian Summer Weekly Planner
If you’re someone who prefers a pop of colour on your desk and to fill out all your planning pages beautifully, this Papier Italian Summer Weekly Panner would be our pick.
Kikki K Skyline Weekly Diary
Kikki K does some pretty cute 2024 daily diaries, like this leather one. They also offer a monogramming service for an additional $9.95 if you’re one of those girlies who want to add their initials for that extra touch.