11 Of The Best 2024 Diaries & Planners If You’re *Actually* Trying To Be Organised This Year

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, most of us have enjoyed living in the gooch that is the time between Christmas and New Year’s so much that it’s hard to pluck ourselves out of it as we return to work. I believe most of us have spent our first day back staring at our computers, trying to remember how to write an email. That said, there are a rare few who have no doubt already filled their 2024 diaries and are still buzzing from their first 3pm coffee of the year.

Most of them are likely Virgos if you ask me. However, the organised humans among us might be onto something with their 2024 diaries and planners. Because, honestly, there’s nothing quite like putting pen to paper and plotting out your to-do list only to tick it off later. It’s highly satisfying.

If you’re like me, you’re probably yet to buy yourself a 2024 diary, but you also probably like the sound of starting the new year with your shit semi-together. So, we’ve gone ahead and found a bunch of 2024 planners that’ll help you get your life sorted.

Seriously, now the only decision you have to make is whether you’d like to plan it out daily or weekly. ‘Ave at it, folks.

The Best 2024 Diaries and Planners in Australia

2024 Diaries and Planners

Not only will this Monthly Planner help you get your shit together, but it’ll look chic as hell on your desk, too, before eventually becoming a paperweight by mid-march. Rifle Paper Co 2024 Appointment Notebook, $29.90

If you’re someone who’d rather plan your shit out week by week, this little pocket planner from Write to Me is a good opp. Write To Me 2024 Weekly Planner, $37.46 (usually $49.95)

If you’d prefer a diary that lets you plan your days by the hour, this one from Typo is cheap and cheerful. Typo 2024 A5 Daily Buffalo Diary, $10.99 (usually $21.99)

Alright, I had to include this bad boy bc my very organised colleagues won’t shut up about it. Apparently, this diary seamlessly blends day-to-day tasks with self-care, mindfulness, habits, gratitude and goals. Nice! Saint Belford Curation 2024 Diary Planner, $59.95

For TikTok girlies embodying the clean girl aesthetic, this cream and pastel blue daily planner from Papier. Papier My Daily Planner, $42.50 (usually $50)

If you’re someone who loves ticking things off your to-do list, you’ll love the MiGioals 2024 Goal Digger Planner. It’s loaded with different ways to plan out your goals lists, to-do lists and habit trackers for the new year. MiGoals 2024 Goal Digger Planner, $49.99

For all those on that daily grind, we’ve got the V.M.Verre 2024 Signature Weekly Planner. It features a comprehensive goal-setting guide, weekly, monthly and quarterly check-ins, a seasonal guide and more. Plus, it’s all ethically printed in here in Sydney on PEFC-certified paper. Nice! V.M. Verre 2024 Signature Weekly Planner, $54.50 (usually $68)

Komorebi’s Luxe Planners are not only super practical for planning out your workdays and weekenders, but they look cute too. Komorebi Luxe Planner 2024 Weekly A5 Planner, $55

If you’re someone who prefers a pop of colour on your desk and to fill out all your planning pages beautifully, this Papier Italian Summer Weekly Panner would be our pick. Papier Italian Summer Weekly Planner, $50