7-Eleven is Launching A Summer Fashion Collab So You Can Wear a Slurpee At The Beach

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with 7-Eleven to get you dressed for summer.

7-Eleven, AKA, the ultimate thirst quenching zone is dropping a new capsule range on December 1 with Aussie clothing brand Double Rainbouu- just in time for summer.



As I’m sure you know, Double Rainbouu is the brainchild of Mikey Nolan, the creative icon who used to be behind the denim team at Ksubi. So, that means every item of 7-Eleven clothing dropped has come from that very same mind – you can sleep easy knowing you’ll be in some fancy drip.



The range combines Double Rainbouu’s signature beachy aesthetic, with all the colours and patterns you’d immediately associate with the iconic corner store. Dropping online when summer starts, there’s bucket hats, shirts and a bag ready for you to cop, so let’s dive in.



You can buy a Hawaiian shirt for the nifty price of $71.11 (nice), which is perfect for the beach, festivals and of course, sipping on an ice-cold Slurpee.



Then, there are some hats and caps on offer, too. If you’re looking to have a bucket hat era this summer, you can grab one for $39.





You can also grab a beach bag for an easy $19. It has enough room for your shovel and spade, because who said building sandcastles was for kids?



So, if you’re keen on snapping up some merch, the collection is on sale December 1 and we highly recommend getting in quick, as it’s a pretty limited range of stuff, and it’ll look really hot in your summer wardrobe, too.



You can suss out more info on 7-Eleven x Double Rainbouu‘s new merch range here.