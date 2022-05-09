At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you own a uterus, it’s safe to say you’ve probably experienced the hell that is period pain. For some of us, it’s a twinge here and a cramp there. For others, it’s so fucking debilitating that you often find yourself curled up in the fetal position praying for the Panadol to kick in while your heat pack warms up in the microwave. If you’re one of the latter, (lol, me), I’ve got a new-ish, little device for you to try that might just put an end to all that BS — introducing, TENS devices.

I say new-ish because TENS devices have been around for a few years now, and aim to help treat muscular pain. It’s only in recent years that companies like Vush, have been designing them, especially for things like period pain. But before we go singing their praises, let’s unpack exactly what a TENS device is, and how it could help end the agony.

What is a TENS device?

A TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) device is a small, battery-powered device that emits painless electro currents into your body to help trick the pain receptors in your brain into letting your muscles relax, thus reducing pain.

When are these devices used?

Traditionally, TENS devices are used to help manage chronic pain (arthritis, endometriosis, connective tissue disorders, niggling injuries) because electrical stimulation has been found to have analgesic effects. However, in more recent years, it’s become more popular in treating all of the above plus period pain. This is because it’s an affordable, low-risk pain management strategy.

Do they work for period pain?

Everybody’s pain tolerance is different, so we can’t say for sure that it will fully stop the cramps/pain, but some people have found it to be super effective in managing and reducing period pain. So if you’ve run out of pain relief methods why not give this drug-free option a crack?

The Best TENS devices for period pain

Vush Aura, $150

This little device might just be the end of microwaving heat packs, popping Panadol, or curling up in the fetal position in the shower (no? just me?!). Vush’s Aura is a period pain relief device that sends out good vibes in the form of electro currents to help block out period pain.

Use code AURA for 20% off your first purchase.

Ovira Noha Device, $189

Ovira’s Noha device works by sending small electrical pulses to the source of the pain through two pads that stick onto the body. The pulses then overload your nerves, stopping the pain signals from travelling to your brain.