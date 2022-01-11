It’s 100% your choice! If it helps, four of us tried them and here’s what we reckon… Describe your period… Linley: Light but long. Joss: She comes in hard and fast and eases up significantly after a day or two. Iz: Inconsistent! I never know what to expect. Bree: The first two days are hell, then it usually eases up and ends around day 4.

What kind of period products do you normally use?

Linley: I’ve tried other menstrual cups before but have mainly used tampons.

Joss: I’m a cup queen.

Iz: Light-medium tampons.

Bree: I’d only ever used tampons and period undies until now.

Have you ever used a period cup before? First impressions

Linley: Yes! I liked the concept of it, but the first one I had — the stem was too long and felt uncomfortable.

Joss: I’ve been a cup queen for about three years now, and I’m obsessed. It’s literally so easy, and you can’t even feel it, and so low maintenance — chefs kiss.

Iz: Never! I was SO IMPRESSED. You only ever hear the horror stories (like friends who needed backup to retrieve the cup from the depths or about people who had it cascaded over during job interviews while wearing white… the usual).

Bree: Nope, the whole idea of period cups kind of scared me tbh.

Rate the difficulty of using/inserting the cup? (1 a scene from Carrie, 5 a piece of cake)

Linley: 5.

Joss: 3.

Iz: 4.

Bree: Day one was a solid 2, but by day three, I felt like I was getting the hang of it, so 4.

And taking it out? (1 a scene from Carrie, 5 a piece of cake)

Linley: 3.

Joss: 4.

Iz: 4.

Bree: Again, day one was like a scene from Carrie, but by my second, it was more of a 4.

Why?

Linley: It folds easily to insert, but I found it harder to pinch and get a good grip when removing.

Joss: The folding technique is a little confusing and different to my previous cup, but I’m getting the hand of it. Also, a steady hand is required on removal — trust me.

Iz: Really impressed! I’ve rated 4 for both as it took me a minute to get used to inserting/finding the right spot. Once I knew what to expect, it was a really simple process.

Bree: Learning to fold and insert it was the hardest part. It felt like the first time my high school boyfriend tried to finger me the first time I did. Read: not great. And then getting it out was terrifying. But once you figure out the best way to do it, it’s no harder than popping in a tampon.

Was the cup comfy to wear?

Linley: Yes! I forgot that I was wearing it for most of the time. The cup and stem were very comfortable. The cup allowed me to get on with my life without needing to think about leaking or changing menstrual products often.

Joss: Period cups are literally the fucking bomb. They’re so easy and low maintenance that I often forget I have my period. My only call outs are that you should empty your cup before you do any yoga. Also, plan before if you’re getting turbo — it’s not impossible, but it’s definitely trickier to manage. Let me learn the hard way, so you don’t have to.

Iz: Seamless. I didn’t have to worry about it once. Admittedly, I tried not to change it while I was out, but there were a couple of times I did, and I just made sure I was in a cubical with a private basin just in case.

Bree: I was actually shocked at how comfy they are. Like, you know, when you insert a tampon in the wrong way, and it’s all sharp stabby pains, there’s none of that with the cup. I legit would forget that I had it in. I surfed with one in, did pilates every day of my period and would go for runs and play netball while wearing it. It was a literal dream compared to tampons.

Can you sum up your overall experience using the cup?

Linley: I like how long I can leave it in for — only needing to empty it 2-3x per day makes it easy to take care of when I’m at home and not need to worry about finding public bathrooms or in the work bathrooms.

Joss: Lit as fuck.

Iz: It’s my new go-to! I love that it’s a more sustainable alternative to traditional period care and that it stood up to my crazy, inconsistent periods. But BE WARNED! I completely forgot I’d put it on the stove the first time I went to clean it and ended up melting it to the bottom of the pan (keep in mind, I’m known for leaving things cooking, and it did take +1hour to start smoking out the kitchen so this is 100% ON ME!!!) so just proceed with caution when you’re boiling in between uses.

Bree: It’s safe to say that I won’t use a tampon ever again. A cup is so much easier, comfier, cheaper and better for the environment. The Hello Cup claims to be the ‘world’s most comfortable menstrual cup’, and I 100% back it.

Will you/ have you continued to use the cup?

Linley: Yes, I will continue to use it!

Joss: Absolutely.

Iz: Yes! I’m hooked. It makes it so much easier to get on with your day without having to think about where the nearest tampon disposal is, especially for hikes, camping, or just being on the move.

Bree: Bye, tampons!

