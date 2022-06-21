There’s A New App That Does Free Dental Checkups If You’re Scared Shitless Of The Dentist

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

No one really likes the dentist. We go because we have to (and might even feel better afterwards) but for most people, it’s not an enjoyable experience. Well, luckily for those of us who don’t exactly enjoy our annual dentist dates, Aussie start-up Pearlii has created an app that uses world-first AI technology to perform free, fast dental check-ups using a smartphone. So you can kiss those cold waiting rooms goodbye!

While it does sound a little too good to be true, the folks over at Pearlii work with a team of dentists to carefully examine thousands upon thousands of dental images, to then teach the AI algorithm how to identify dental issues. Then, once you download the app, you take five quick photos of your teeth using your smartphone, so that the AI can then analyse the images and identify any dental problems.

From there, the app either gives you tips and tricks to help improve your pearly whites – or if there’s something that needs to be addressed by a dentist in person, you can book in with a local dentist via the app. All of this is of course above board too, the Pearlii App is a registered Class I Medical Device with the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).

The best part about all of this though is that right now when you buy any of Pearlii’s products 50% of profits will be donated to building Pearlii Dental Trucks. An initiative that will help to provide free dental surgery for homeless people, First Nation communities, and people living in remote areas. Each Dental Truck costs us about $350K and Pearlii’s goal is to get the first truck on the road in 2023.

The Pearlii Dental Trucks will be staffed by some amazing volunteer dentists that are just as frustrated with the public health crisis in oral health as Pearii is and are ready to give back to the communities.

Folks, the good stuff doesn’t stop there, Pearlii also has a range of eco-friendly oral care products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, teeth whitening kits, flossing kits and more.

Mosobrush, $8.10

Pearlii’s toothbrushes are 100% plant-based, the handle is made of Moso Bamboo, which is a renewable, sustainable resource that requires little water to grow — and the bristles are made of castor bean oil. This means that when you’re finished with your toothbrush, you can simply compost it at home.



Zero-Waste Whitening Toothpaste, $9.50

It comes as no surprise that Pearlii’s toothpaste is also 100% recyclable, which according to the folks over at Peralii is harder than you’d expect. But they’ve managed to develop a toothpaste tube made from HDPE, a type of plastic that is toxic-free and easily recycled.



Biofloss Easy Picks, $12.60

The floss picks are made from polylactic acid (PLA), which is formulated from corn. This means that as the corn breaks down, it turns into carbon dioxide and water, as opposed to petroleum-based plastic, which breaks down into micro-plastics. The best part is that they are also suitable for home composting, making them a much better alternative to their plastic counterparts.

If you’d like to learn more about Pearlii’s products, AI app or mission, you can check out its website here.