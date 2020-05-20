NZ choreographer Parris Goebel, the mastermind behind Justin Bieber‘s official ‘Sorry’ video and that viral Yummy video, has invited us fortunate souls to a big dance workshop this weekend, hosted by her ReQuest Dance Crew.

This Friday (22nd) at 6-7PM AEST, ReQuest will be streaming a virtual workshop live from their Instagram, in collaboration with Nike.

ReQuest members Corbyn Taulealea Huch, Ling Zhang and Kirsten Dogden will be leading the show, which is bound to get you equal amounts sweaty and hyped for the weekend.

“The ReQuest Crew and I want to empower girls and women to move, and to feel confident about themselves when they do it!” Corbyn said. “We want to show how dance is a fantastic outlet for movement and self-expression. During this difficult time, virtual experiences like this can also help us stay connected and positive. This class is such a great opportunity for us to bring people together and create a community to uplift and support one another.”

The team will be teaching “a fun and feminine Dancehall routine”, one of the crew’s signature styles. “We will be hitting all the beats in the music and tapping into the lyrics, while having lots of fun. This class is not about getting every step right, it’s about taking that time to let go, move and enjoy yourself.” KEEN.

While we wait, check out Parris and the team’s glorious masterpieces: ‘Sorry’ & ‘Yummy’.

See you on the stream, gang.