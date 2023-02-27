At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, there’s no denying that the supplement game is seriously over-saturated. Not only are there multiple brands offering the same supplements, but they’re also offering the same stuff just in different forms — liquids, powders, capsules, oils, you name it. Talk about confusing. A great example of this is magnesium. After studies came out around the efficacy and potential benefits of magnesium when taken orally, it was only a matter of time before topical magnesium became a thing. But how does it stack up?

What is magnesium oil?

While magnesium oil, aka topical magnesium, technically isn’t an oil but a combination of magnesium chloride flakes and water. It certainly feels like one when applied to the skin. So why turn it into a topical treatment if we already have it in oral form? Well, that’s because magnesium chloride is an easy-to-absorb form of magnesium that has the potential to raise nutrient levels when absorbed by the skin.

READ MORE An Expert Debunks 5 Misconceptions About Vitamins & Supplements Bc Snot Szn Is Back

What are the potential benefits of magnesium oil?

It comes as no surprise that the human body needs nutrients like magnesium to function. Magnesium is one of the nutrients that you need to help regulate the nervous system, improve muscle function, help stabilise both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and support bone health. There have been plenty of studies on ingestible magnesium supplements to support the above claims, however, magnesium oil is still a relatively new variation of the supplement, so research is limited. Here’s what we know.

Alleviate muscular pain

If you’ve ever wondered why magnesium-infused salt bathes, magnesium oils and lotions have become increasingly popular among athletes and us regular folks, it’s because when applied topically, magnesium oil is said to help alleviate muscular and nerve pain. So if you’re having a rough one after leg day, rubbing a little magnesium oil into your muscles might not be a bad idea.

Minimise cramps

When the body is depleted of magnesium, you’re more likely to experience muscle spasms and cramping. This is especially true when people go through the second half of their menstrual cycle their body’s mineral levels drop. Elevated levels of magnesium in the body can help minimise cramping and spasms.

Better sleep

Some studies have shown that magnesium can assist with sleep as it helps to keep GABA (a neurotransmitter that has a calming effect on your nervous system) levels balanced while minimising stress and anxiety. Thus, helping to improve overall sleep quality.

Where to buy magnesium oil