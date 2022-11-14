It looks like a fourth COVID wave is coming to rock Australia’s boat so naturally, folks under 30 are wondering if they’ll cop a fourth vaccine dose. The answer? Probably not.

It sounds a tad scary, but bear with us.

Former Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) co-chair and current member Professor Allen Cheng told the Sydney Morning Herald youngins won’t actually reap the benefits of a second booster.

“Vaccinations are beneficial and protective even for younger people but the more doses you get the less benefit you derive from them,” he said.

READ MORE Oh FFS Not Again: A Cruise Ship Carrying 800 COVID Cases Just Docked In Sydney Harbour

He also explained there’s a decreased risk of severe disease for people under the age of 30. And while some young folks copped their first booster about a year ago, they’ll still be protected against COVID.

“A 30-year-old who gets COVID is probably not going to get into any trouble with it as opposed to a 60 or 70-year-old,” he said.