Here’s What Exercise You Should Add To Your Week, According To Your Star Sign

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Queensland Health to help you improve your mental wellbeing.

Turns out our parents were right. Eating healthy, getting in movement and prioritising rest really are the pillars of our physical and emotional wellbeing. Everything is interconnected and you can’t do well in one without the others.

In saying that, sometimes it can get boring repeating the same gym routine day-in-day-out. And, with over 55% of Australian adults not getting the recommended amount of physical activity into their lives, we thought we’d look to the stars to help you find your next favourite exercise.

Aries – March 21 – April 19

The first sign of the zodiac starts with a bang. Aries is a fire sign that’s ruled by Mars, the planet representing the warrior. If you have an Aries in your life, you’ll know about it. They are proud, intense and competitive. As such, weightlifting is a great sport to channel their passion and power into.

Taurus – April 20 – May 20

Represented by the bull, Taureans are known for being a little… strong-headed. While they can be stubborn creatures of habit, their earth-sign nature makes them grounded. Taureans are also drawn to the more luxe side of life. Ballet, barre and pilates are all low-impact, grounding and luxe sports that any Taurean should try.

Gemini – May 21 – June 20

Known as ‘the twins’ Geminis tend to be known as being two-faced. In reality, the duelling sides of Gemini simply mean adapting and being analytical. They are also incredibly strong communicators as they’re ruled by mercury, the sign of (you guessed it) communication.

Being a strong communicator, Geminis would thrive in a loud team sport like netball where you’re constantly calling your position and communicating with team members. For those more introverted Geminis, HIIT training will give you all the mental stimulation you could need.

Cancer – June 21 – July 22

Cancers are the sign of the crab. And for good reason. Cancerians are often hard on the outside and soft on the inside too. Yes, the water sign often puts up walls and boundaries but once you crack ‘em, you see the floodgates open. Bless ‘em.

Given they’re a water sign who loves processing their emotions, solo swimming is a great exercise. There, they can think through any complicated emotions while still getting in the physical workout.

Leo – July 23 – August 22

It’s easy to spot a Leo. The lion of the zodiac is passionate, loyal and doesn’t mind all eyes on them. Being keen to stand out and make an impact, the leader star sign would be spotted at the likes of a boxing class (they may even be teaching it).

Whatever it is, Leos should try a class that gets their regal blood pumping, full of bright lights and thumping music. It’ll bring out their ambitious side in no time.

Virgo – August 23 – September 22

Virgos are the Type A of the zodiac chart. They’re super organised, logical and care about systems and structures. While a Piscean’s head may be up in the clouds, Virgos are safely down on earth; which makes sense given they’re an earth sign. Because they care about structure and form, pilates is the perfect exercise to add into their routine. Think: attention to detail, practice, form, grounding your body. It’s a Virgos dream, tbh.

Libra – September 23 – October 22

The scales! Libras exude peacefulness and create equilibrium in the lives of themselves and the people around them. Although they don’t always get the balance right, their lives are spent in pursuit of it. Of course, this makes yoga and tai chi the perfect balancing act for Librans.

Scorpio – October 23 – November 21

Spicy Scorpio. Often a misunderstood zodiac sign, Scorpios can be mysterious and mischievous but, similar to Cancerians, at their core, they’re very emotional and care deeply.

What most of us see though is the spicy and sensual outside. To embrace this dynamism, a spin class is a great pick for a resident Scorpio. Sensual, hot and sweating in a dark room with strangers? Sign a Scorpio up.

Sagittarius – November 22 – December 21

Sagittarians are known for being super ambitious and focusing on the future. They are assertive but friendly and have a strong, compassionate side.

Sagittarians would thrive in a team sport like soccer. Or, if contact games aren’t their fave, a group dance class where they can shine whilst beside their friends will do.

Capricorn – December 22 – January 19

Capricorns are one of the most disciplined of the zodiac earth signs. The goat star sign is practical, stable and craves foundation and respect over admiration. Being disciplined, a sport like running is perfect to incorporate into the Capricornian routine.

Think about it. You’re competing with yourself, there are no teammates to let you down and it requires a hell of a lot of discipline. Run up those hills and you’ll certainly take on your final goat form.

Aquarius – January 20 – February 18

While Aquarians are the sign of the water-bearer (and literally have aqua in their name), they’re actually an air sign. These signs thrive in large groups and are highly emotionally intelligent.

Aquarians are usually at the forefront of technological advancements so, you may find them sporting the latest smart watch or machine to get their endorphin hit. This combo makes a sport like scuba diving the perfect fit. For Aquarians who are more of a team player, water polo may be a fun match for this water-bearing sign.

Pisces – February 19 – March 20

As mentioned earlier, Pisceans constantly have their heads in the clouds. They live in dreamland which isn’t a bad thing. It makes them super artistic and able to go with the flow. Because of this, Pisces would do well to incorporate a sport like ice skating or surfing into their routines.

This way, they can get into the elements, zone out from the world and day dream while on the water (frozen or otherwise).

Look, this is all fun and games but the most important thing for our health and wellbeing is moving our bodies in a way that feels GOOD.

Sure, you can match it to your star sign, or you can take note of what your body needs and what makes you feel happy afterwards. By incorporating some daily movement, healthy food habits and a good sleep routine into your life, well, the other day-to-day adult stuff may not feel as hard.

For more information on how to do this, Dear Mind’s building blocks offer further inspo here.