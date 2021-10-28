At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, tomorrow will be the first of many absolute scorchers we’re in for over the Aussie summer. And I don’t know about you, but despite sweating absolute balls in summer, I’m far too cheap to fork out for an A/C unit. So I’ve been on the hunt for affordable ways to keep cool — enter: The genius that is the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $44.

I don’t know who the fk invented the neck fan, but I love you. This lightweight, bladeless fan will keep you from sweating like a demon all day long. It’s completely hands-free, battery-powered and is easily worn around your neck. You can choose between three different cooling speeds and have it last anywhere between 4-16 hours. It also has a charging time of 3.5 hours, so you can pop it on the charger overnight via its type USB-C charging cable, ready for the next day.

Amazon reviewers agree that this neck fan is discreet, comfortable AF and cools you down as good as the free air-con in the office used to.

“Battery life is on point. After the first initial charge, it lasted 10 hours. Feels amazing and cools you completely as if an ac unit is on your neck. Noise level is perfect on the first two settings but does go up a tad on the third level. That said, it’s not extremely loud. The bladeless feature is amazing as it doesn’t get caught up in your hair which is a plus. Overall, I would recommend 100%! I will be ordering a backup while this one charges.”

Annnnnd, I’ve ordered one.

If that all isn’t enough to convince you, this bloody genius neck fan is only $44. Yup, 44 smackeroos! What a bargain?!

You can buy the JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan, $44 from Amazon here.